Walter Gretzky, father of Wayne Gretzky, dies at age 82

Walter Gretzky, the father of NHL legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, died on Thursday at the age of 82.

The news was announced on Twitter by Wayne on behalf of the entire Gretzky family late Thursday night.

Wrote Gretzky in part: “He bravely battled Parkinson’s and other health issues these last few years but he never let it get him down … He was truly the Great One and the proudest Canadian we know. We love you Dad.”

Gretzky also added that his father is the reason he fell in love with the game of hockey and that he inspired him to be the best he could be in hockey and in life.

The elder Gretzky coached at various levels hockey and published multiple books on the game. In 2007, he was named to the Order Or Canada for his contributions to the sport.

