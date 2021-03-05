Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• The Devils say Nico Hischier is week-to-week after he was struck in the visor by a puck on Saturday. He has a sinus fracture and is in concussion protocol. [Devils]

• Rest in peace, Walter Gretzky. [PHT]

• Darryl Sutter is back behind the Flames’ bench after Geoff Ward was fired Thursday night. [PHT]

• Expectations are high in Montreal, which explains all the recent changes made by GM Marc Bergevin. [Sportsnet]

• Taylor Hall remains “open” to an extension with the Sabres. His days in Buffalo, however, may be coming to an end with the NHL trade deadline approaching. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• The IIHF Women’s World Championship, set to be played in Nova Scotia, has been pushed back to May. [Olympic Talk]

• A fractured wrist will put Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm out of the lineup for six weeks. [Ducks]

• What Darnell Nurse is as a defenseman is open to interpretation depending on which night you’re watching him patrol the Oilers’ blue line. [TSN]

• Good read on a road trip from hell for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. [ESPN]

This future hockey star found a creative way to score! 🏒 #MorningBoost pic.twitter.com/QyEMs9rWrv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 4, 2021

• What’s behind Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s issues in the faceoff circle? [NBC Sports Washington]

• Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy is beginning to look like his old self on the blue line. [Empire Sports Media]

• Answering the question as to why Robin Lehner, injured since Feb. 11, is not on IR or LTIR. [Sin Bin Vegas]

