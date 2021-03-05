Brent Seabrook ends playing career after 15 seasons with Blackhawks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook has announced he is ending his 15-year NHL career.

Lingering injuries to both of his hips and right shoulder have kept the 35-year-old Seabrook off the ice since Dec. 15, 2019. He underwent surgeries on all three areas, but according to team physician Dr. Michael Terry, the defenseman’s right hip has a long-term issue that will prevent him from playing again.

“We have tried all available conservative treatments, and nothing has worked well enough for him to live life as an athlete,” Terry said in a statement. “We support his decision to prioritize his long-term physical health.”

Because Seabrook isn’t officially retiring, his contract remains on the Blackhawks’ books, albeit on long-term injury reserve. The eight-year, $55M deal he signed in 2015 expires following the 2023-24 NHL season.

After placing Seabrook, Zack Smith, and Andrew Shaw on LTIR Friday, the Blackhawks are now able to exceed their ceiling by $26M in cap hit, per Cap Friendly.

Seabrook was the 14th overall pick in the heralded 2003 NHL Draft and made his debut in 2005. Over 15 seasons in Chicago he would play 1,114 games and score 103 goals and record 464 points. In the playoffs, he scored 20 more times and help the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups. One of those postseason goals came against longtime rivals Detroit in 2013, keeping their quest alive for another championship.

Representing Canada on the international stage, he won gold at U-18s, World Junior Championship and the 2010 Olympics.

“I am so proud to have played my entire 15-year National Hockey League career in Chicago with the Blackhawks,” Seabrook said in a statement. “It was an honor to play the game that I love, with teammates I love, in front of fans I love, in a city that my family and I have grown to love.

“After several surgeries, countless hours of rehab and training to get back on the ice at the level of my expectations, it will not be possible for me to continue playing hockey. This is what is best for me and my family.”

Sean Leahy