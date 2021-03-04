Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Penguins have activated Sidney Crosby from the NHL COVID-19 protocol list hours before their matchup against the Flyers.

Crosby missed Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia after landing on the list. Assistant coach Todd Reirden also was absent. Both have been cleared to resume activities with the team.

Being placed on the protocol list does not necessarily mean the player has COVID-19.

From the NHL:

“COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

Charlie Coyle, Tomas Hertl, and Joel Farabee, who scored twice during the Flyers’ 5-2 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday, were the only NHL players on Thursday’s update. Montreal and Nashville have yet to announce any additions. Ryan Johansen was the lone Predators player listed on Wednesday’s announcement.

