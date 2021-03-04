Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s Department Of Player Safety announced on Thursday evening that San Jose Sharks forward Joachim Blichfeld has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

The incident happened midway through the third period of Colorado’s 4-0 win on Wednesday night, resulting in MacKinnon leaving the game.

Blichfeld was ejected from the game and assessed a match penalty for the hit.

You can see the hit as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension in the video above.

It was only the fourth game of Blichfeld’s NHL career and his first this season.

At this point there is no official update on MacKinnon’s status but we should know more on Friday before their game against the Anaheim Ducks.

