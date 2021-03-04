Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Marc Bergevin reveals that he fired goaltending coach Stephane Waite after the second period of Tuesday’s game and did not consult Carey Price about the decision. “The day I decide to do that [consult players about a decision], it will mean I’m not the right guy for the job.” [TSN]
• NHL Player Safety has fined Nino Niederreiter $5,000 for interfering with Juuse Saros Tuesday night. The Predators goaltender is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. [NHL.com]
• One win down without Sidney Crosby, a few more possibly ahead during a big week for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]
• Zach Parise was a healthy scratch for only the second time in his NHL career Wednesday night. [PHT]
• How are some of the top 2020 NHL Draft picks panning out in 2021? [PHT]
• The Blue Jackets will welcome 25% capacity (4,536 fans) at Nationwide Arena beginning March 9. [1st Ohio Battery]
• Action is needed now by the Sabres to stop this runaway train of disaster. [Die by the Blade]
• Let Alvin Kamara play up front for the Predators:
I’m in Montana still. My fault….
Aye @PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/c6SGfQZwrE
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 3, 2021
• Longtime minor leaguer Jordan Samuels-Thomas talks about being the only Black referee in the AHL. [Gulls]
• Reworking the CHL-NHL agreement to allow top prospects to get to the NHL earlier. [Dobber Hockey]
• Patrick Kane and face-off wins are just a few of the keys the Blackhawks need to work as they face a difficult March schedule. [The Rink]
• On the role Twitch played in the NWHL gaining more fans during their 2021 season. [Skedline]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.