Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Marc Bergevin reveals that he fired goaltending coach Stephane Waite after the second period of Tuesday’s game and did not consult Carey Price about the decision. “The day I decide to do that [consult players about a decision], it will mean I’m not the right guy for the job.” [TSN]

• NHL Player Safety has fined Nino Niederreiter $5,000 for interfering with Juuse Saros Tuesday night. The Predators goaltender is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. [NHL.com]

• One win down without Sidney Crosby, a few more possibly ahead during a big week for the Penguins. [Pensburgh]

• Zach Parise was a healthy scratch for only the second time in his NHL career Wednesday night. [PHT]

• How are some of the top 2020 NHL Draft picks panning out in 2021? [PHT]

• The Blue Jackets will welcome 25% capacity (4,536 fans) at Nationwide Arena beginning March 9. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Action is needed now by the Sabres to stop this runaway train of disaster. [Die by the Blade]

• Let Alvin Kamara play up front for the Predators:

• Longtime minor leaguer Jordan Samuels-Thomas talks about being the only Black referee in the AHL. [Gulls]

• Reworking the CHL-NHL agreement to allow top prospects to get to the NHL earlier. [Dobber Hockey]

• Patrick Kane and face-off wins are just a few of the keys the Blackhawks need to work as they face a difficult March schedule. [The Rink]

• On the role Twitch played in the NWHL gaining more fans during their 2021 season. [Skedline]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.