Our Line Starts podcast: Return of fans; Hockey Day in America preview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Brian Boucher debate whether or not the Wild can win the West Division. Sharp shares a few stories on Patrick Kane after his former teammate scored his 400th career goal over the weekend. They give their PointsBet picks on Chicago’s playoff chances after their strong month of February and preview Hockey Day in America on Sunday.

Start-5:25 – Boucher talks about the impact of fans returning to NHL arenas

5:25-10:30 – Most clever in-arena gimmicks

10:30-12:50 – Cold Brew Check fueled by Dunkin’ – Can the Wild win the West?

12:50-20:25 – Sharp knew Patrick Kane would be a special player

20:25-23:55 – PointsBets odds on the Blackhawks making the playoffs

23:55-End – Hockey Day in America preview

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports