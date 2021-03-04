Alex Ovechkin fined $5,000 for spearing Bruins’ Frederic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Ovechkin has been fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for spearing Bruins forward Trent Frederic Wednesday.

Late in the third period, Ovechkin and Frederic entered into a tussle, which resulted in minor penalties for both. Frederic sat for cross-checking and Ovechkin was given two minutes for slashing.

That slash/spear by Ovechkin drew the attention of Player Safety. The $5,000 total is the “maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement,” which is negotiated by the NHL and NHLPA.

The battle began earlier in the period when Ovechkin went into the boards after being tied up with Frederic. Ovechkin took exception, quickly got to his skates to confront Frederic, who felt it was an invitation to fight. That wasn’t the case.

“We like that out of him,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said of Frederic’s role. “It’s a little bit of abrasiveness. It’s still welcome in the game. He can continue to bring it as long as he doesn’t get off his game. If it gets other people off their game, then I think it’s a positive.”

Washington would go on to win the game 2-1 following a shootout. The two teams go again in Boston Friday night.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.