Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Why Alex Ovechkin‘s production so far this season at 5-on-5 is exceeding expectations. [Japers’ Rink]
• How age will play a big factor in how the Seattle Kraken go about selecting their initial roster. [Sound of Hockey]
• Sean Burke is the new director of goaltending for the Canadiens after Stéphane Waite was fired Tuesday night. [Canadiens]
• Examining why Jack Eichel is having a down season. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Gray beards Joe Thornton and Jason Spezza have been a boon to the Maple Leafs’ depth. [Sportsnet]
• Carey Price or Jake Allen? The goaltending decision will a day-to-day one for Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme. [TSN]
• Bad times are easily erased away with wins, says Drew Doughty. [Mayor’s Manor]
• Here’s the update from Nashville: Ryan Ellis has an upper-body injury, out 4-6 weeks; Luke Kunin out with a lower-body injury (2-4 weeks); Ryan Johansen on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. [Predators]
• The great start by the Panthers can be attributed to their resilience. [Panther Parkway]
• The Senators are moving in the right direction. Whether it stays like that is a different story. [Featurd]
• The Flyers will welcome 3,100 fans in for home games beginning this weekend. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
• Zayde Wisdom could be a part of the Flyers’ bright future. [Broad Street Hockey]
• Trevor Zegras gives the Ducks hope that winning days are ahead. [Rotoworld]
• Now it gets real for the Blackhawks as their March schedule gets tougher. [NBC Sports Chicago]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.