Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Why Alex Ovechkin‘s production so far this season at 5-on-5 is exceeding expectations. [Japers’ Rink]

• How age will play a big factor in how the Seattle Kraken go about selecting their initial roster. [Sound of Hockey]

• Sean Burke is the new director of goaltending for the Canadiens after Stéphane Waite was fired Tuesday night. [Canadiens]

• Examining why Jack Eichel is having a down season. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Gray beards Joe Thornton and Jason Spezza have been a boon to the Maple Leafs’ depth. [Sportsnet]

• Carey Price or Jake Allen? The goaltending decision will a day-to-day one for Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme. [TSN]

• Bad times are easily erased away with wins, says Drew Doughty. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Here’s the update from Nashville: Ryan Ellis has an upper-body injury, out 4-6 weeks; Luke Kunin out with a lower-body injury (2-4 weeks); Ryan Johansen on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. [Predators]

• The great start by the Panthers can be attributed to their resilience. [Panther Parkway]

• The Senators are moving in the right direction. Whether it stays like that is a different story. [Featurd]

• The Flyers will welcome 3,100 fans in for home games beginning this weekend. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Zayde Wisdom could be a part of the Flyers’ bright future. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Trevor Zegras gives the Ducks hope that winning days are ahead. [Rotoworld]

• Now it gets real for the Blackhawks as their March schedule gets tougher. [NBC Sports Chicago]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.