Bruins-Capitals stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Pre-game Bruins-Capitals stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Capitals and Bruins open up a two-game set this week on Wednesday night in Boston. Two of the top teams in the East split their previous two meetings earlier this season in the nation’s capital. Boston enters having defeated the New York Rangers 4-1 on Sunday, while Washington enters having won three straight and four of their last five games overall.
After spending the last 14 seasons of his career with the Bruins, Washington defensemanman Zdeno Chara makes his return to Boston for the first time since signing with the Caps. Chara expressed his profound appreciation to the City of Boston on Tuesday. Chara served as the Bruins captain for the previous 14 years, leading them to a Stanley Cup title in 2011, while making two other Stanley Cup Final appearances. He also won the Norris Trophy in 2009.
With his game-winning goal in Sunday’s win over the Devils, Alex Ovechkin is now four goals away from tying Phil Esposito for sixth place on the all-time goal scoring list. Ovechkin (1,295 pts) needs five points to become the 35th player in NHL history to reach 1,300.
[PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie – David Krejci – Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic – TBD – Craig Smith
Sean Kuraly – Jack Studnicka – Chris Wagner
Jakub Zboril – Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo
Jarred Tinordi – Connor Clifton
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Conor Sheary
Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson
Richard Panik – Lars Eller – T.J. Oshie
Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway
Brenden Dillon – John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov – Justin Schultz
Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen
Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek