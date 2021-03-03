Bruins-Capitals stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Pre-game Bruins-Capitals stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Capitals and Bruins open up a two-game set this week on Wednesday night in Boston. Two of the top teams in the East split their previous two meetings earlier this season in the nation’s capital. Boston enters having defeated the New York Rangers 4-1 on Sunday, while Washington enters having won three straight and four of their last five games overall.

After spending the last 14 seasons of his career with the Bruins, Washington defensemanman Zdeno Chara makes his return to Boston for the first time since signing with the Caps. Chara expressed his profound appreciation to the City of Boston on Tuesday. Chara served as the Bruins captain for the previous 14 years, leading them to a Stanley Cup title in 2011, while making two other Stanley Cup Final appearances. He also won the Norris Trophy in 2009.

With his game-winning goal in Sunday’s win over the Devils, Alex Ovechkin is now four goals away from tying Phil Esposito for sixth place on the all-time goal scoring list. Ovechkin (1,295 pts) needs five points to become the 35th player in NHL history to reach 1,300.

WHAT: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie – David Krejci – Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic – TBD – Craig Smith

Sean Kuraly – Jack Studnicka – Chris Wagner

Jakub Zboril – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Jarred Tinordi – Connor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Conor Sheary

Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson

Richard Panik – Lars Eller – T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Brenden Dillon – John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov – Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek