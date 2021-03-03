Blues-Ducks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMar 3, 2021, 9:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues. Blues-Ducks stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blues and Ducks meet Wednesday night in Anaheim for the second game of a two-game set that began on Monday night. It marks the fourth game between these teams this season, all of which have taken place in Anaheim. St. Louis has won each of the previous three contests, including five straight dating back to last season.

After giving up the first goal of the game Monday night, St. Louis has now surrendered the first goal of the game in 15 of 22 contests this season. The Blues are 8-7-0 when trailing first this season and 4-1-2 when scoring first.

Trevor Zegras played in his fourth NHL game on Monday night but was unable to register his first career point in the loss. The American nearly connected on a lacrosse-style goal on Monday but Ville Husso got his blocker over in time for the save.

Over the last three seasons, Anaheim has struggled to score goals. The Ducks currently have the fewest goals per game this season (2.05) but have recorded three-plus goals in three of their last four games.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks
WHERE: Honda Center
WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Dominic Moore
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Ducks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES
Zach SanfordRyan O'ReillyJordan Kyrou
David PerronBrayden SchennNathan Walker
Sammy BlaisOskar SundqvistMike Hoffman
Kyle CliffordDakota JoshuaMackenzie MacEachern

Torey KrugJustin Faulk
Vince DunnMarco Scandella
Robert BortuzzoNiko Mikkola

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

DUCKS
Sonny MilanoRyan GetzlafMax Jones
Trevor Zegras – Adam HenriqueJakob Silfverberg
Max Comtois – Isac Lundestrom – Rickard Rakell
Derek GrantSam SteelNicolas Deslauriers

Cam FowlerJani Hakanpaa
Josh MahuraKevin Shattenkirk
Ben HuttonJacob Larsson

Starting goalie: John Gibson

