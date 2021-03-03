Blues-Ducks stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues. Blues-Ducks stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blues and Ducks meet Wednesday night in Anaheim for the second game of a two-game set that began on Monday night. It marks the fourth game between these teams this season, all of which have taken place in Anaheim. St. Louis has won each of the previous three contests, including five straight dating back to last season.

After giving up the first goal of the game Monday night, St. Louis has now surrendered the first goal of the game in 15 of 22 contests this season. The Blues are 8-7-0 when trailing first this season and 4-1-2 when scoring first.

Trevor Zegras played in his fourth NHL game on Monday night but was unable to register his first career point in the loss. The American nearly connected on a lacrosse-style goal on Monday but Ville Husso got his blocker over in time for the save.

Just imagine this being @tzegras11's first NHL goal… pic.twitter.com/v9jhRLCV5m — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 2, 2021

Over the last three seasons, Anaheim has struggled to score goals. The Ducks currently have the fewest goals per game this season (2.05) but have recorded three-plus goals in three of their last four games.

WHAT: St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks

WHERE: Honda Center

WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Dominic Moore

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES

Zach Sanford – Ryan O'Reilly – Jordan Kyrou

David Perron – Brayden Schenn – Nathan Walker

Sammy Blais – Oskar Sundqvist – Mike Hoffman

Kyle Clifford – Dakota Joshua – Mackenzie MacEachern

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Vince Dunn – Marco Scandella

Robert Bortuzzo – Niko Mikkola

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

DUCKS

Sonny Milano – Ryan Getzlaf – Max Jones

Trevor Zegras – Adam Henrique – Jakob Silfverberg

Max Comtois – Isac Lundestrom – Rickard Rakell

Derek Grant – Sam Steel – Nicolas Deslauriers

Cam Fowler – Jani Hakanpaa

Josh Mahura – Kevin Shattenkirk

Ben Hutton – Jacob Larsson

Starting goalie: John Gibson