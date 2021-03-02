The Buzzer: Five-point night for Mark Stone; Sens shut down Flames

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MONDAY THREE STARS

1. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

It seemed the Wild had everything under control in the second period on Monday night, then the Knights offense woke up. Alex Tuch tied things with 1:33 left to force overtime, but it was Stone who paced the offense. Even on Max Pacioretty‘s overtime winner, Stone notched the assist, his fifth of the night. That’s right; a *five* assist night. Maybe even more impressive, all of them were primary assists. The only other player in the league to reach five in a game this season is Leon Draisaitl with the Oilers.

2. Isac Lundestrom, Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks put up four goals and three came from the 21-year-old forward. Lundestrom had two goals in his entire career entering Monday night, but his hat trick boosted him with more goals than the rest of his career combined. The offensive-troubled Ducks have been looking for a higher output, and though they fell short against the Blues, it’s a good sign to see someone step up like that.

3. Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators

Don’t look now but Batherson is one of the hottest scorers in the league. The Sens forward has scored in six consecutive contests, including two on Monday night in the 5-1 win over Calgary. That’s good for tying the Senators all-time scoring streak, which belonged to Jason Spezza in 2010.

OTHER MONDAY NOTES

• The Wild had a, erm, wild second period against Vegas, scoring four times in a six-goal frame for the teams combined. That’s — again — wild enough, but factor in the Golden Knights had allowed a league-low 11 goals in the middle period combined heading into Monday night.

• Minnesota had also been 4-0 in overtime, but that was before they dealt with the Knights.

• Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson picked up his first goal of the season in his 15th game. He and Radim Simek added to the offense from the blue line, the first defensemen not named Brent Burns to do so all season.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• No he didn’t score, but can you imagine if Trevor Zegras‘s first NHL goal was a lacrosse goal?

Yes, you saw right. Trevor Zegras (@tzegras11) attempted to score his first NHL goal with the Michigan… pic.twitter.com/eN05sWPHOi — NHL (@NHL) March 2, 2021

• Pacioretty’s overtime winner is a beauty in the Knights dramatic comeback.

Max Pacioretty in OT! Comeback complete for the @GoldenKnights! pic.twitter.com/X1SZqsAC7b — NHL (@NHL) March 2, 2021

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• Dakota Joshua scored his first career goal in his first career game for the Blues in their win over the Ducks.

And that's why they say "go to the net." First game and first NHL goal for @DakotaJoshua! pic.twitter.com/H805UoLZxg — NHL (@NHL) March 2, 2021

• Gabriel Landeskog‘s goal on Monday night was the 203rd of his career, which passed Peter Forsberg for the third most goals in Avalanche history.

SCORES

Senators 5, Flames 1

Hurricanes 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Canucks 4, Jets 0

Maple Leafs 3, Oilers 0

Golden Knights 5, Wild 4

Blues 5, Ducks 4

Sharks 6, Avalanche 2

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.