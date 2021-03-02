Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Will John Tortorella be the next NHL coach fired? [Columbus Dispatch]

• Offseason workout pals, Tristan Jarry and Carter Hart have a competition going where whoever has the most head-to-head wins this season will get to use a 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante for a week. The sweet ride is courtesy of a mutual friend. [NHL.com]

• Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health cleared the way for the Penguins to host 2,800 fans beginning with Tuesday’s game (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) against the Flyers. [Tribune-Review]

• Stan Bowman? Bill Guerin? Jeff Gorton? Tom Fitzgerald? The great Chris Peters looks at the candidates for the 2022 U.S. Olympic GM job. [Hockey Sense]

• Abby Roque’s talent was on display Sunday night at MSG in the PWHPA game. [Sportsnet]

• Peter Laviolette on Alex Ovechkin‘s scoring “slump”: “I don’t think it’s bounced quite his way. I do think coming out for the bit of the COVID [protocols] — it’s not just the time that you’re out, it’s the game or two coming back and so you’re talking about a quarter of the season where he’s been off or not available or coming back from that quarantine. I think it just takes a little bit of time with regards to the touches with the puck.” [NBC Sports Washington]

• One adjustment has allowed the Predators’ power play to start trending in a positive direction. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• Why the Blues shouldn’t rush into a long-term extension with Jordan Binnington. [The Hockey News]

• Anthony Beauvillier is finally rounding into form after a slow start to the season for the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]

• Cale Makar, Adam Fox, and Brady Tkachuk are among the best NHL players currently on entry-level contracts. [Rotoworld]

• The patient approach has paid off for Alex Tuch and the Golden Knights. [Sin Bin Vegas]

