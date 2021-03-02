NHL Horoscopes Week 8: The calm before the Aries storm

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pisces season is underway and we’re in a waning moon week, so it should be a little more calm. This is the NHL though, and chaos reigns, so who’s to say, really.

The moon cycle projects a big week for Geminis though so that bears plenty of watching.

Stat Leaders

Connor McDavid: 40 points, 26 assists (Capricorn)

Auston Matthews: 18 goals (Virgo)

Ben Chiarot: 39 PIM (Taurus)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: .938 Save % (Cancer)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Gemini David Pastrnak has been playing out of his mind and Sagittarius Charlie McAvoy is playing the best hockey of his life.

Horoscope: Mars leaves Taurus this week. There could be a wall ahead.

Do: Offensive depth Don’t: Ignore defensive issues

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

Where to begin.

Horoscope: There’s a Sagittarius moon on Friday, maybe that will bring some luck. Probably not.

Do: Idk not this Don’t: Make a short-sighted move

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Capitals have done a good job treading water, at least.

Horoscope: Leaving the Mars Taurus cycle signifies change. Taurus’ should look back on the past cycle at how far they’ve come.

Do: Pick up momentum Don’t: Lose against lesser clubs

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Aries Mika Zibanajed has been slumping pretty rough.

Horoscope: Mercury is still in Aquarius, there’s plenty of time for more New York Rangers Nonsense (TM).

Do: Find consistency Don’t: Stagnate worse

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Gemini Mat Barzal has continued to grow this season.

Horoscope: The Isles are very sure in their identity. There’s time in this Mercury cycle for that to go awry.

Do: Get offense moving Don’t: Rely too heavily on goaltending.

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Sagittarius goalie Mackenzie Blackwood continues to play really well.

Horoscope: Tuesday’s Scorpio moon is perceptive. It’s a good time to reflect on what can be better.

Do: Ride the hot hand in net Don’t: Give said hot hand nothing to work with

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Flyers won for the first time in 17 days earlier last week.

Horoscope: While the Mars cycle is still active they have to make the most of it. Build from there.

Do: Get healthy Don’t: Get impatient

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Kind of wild to think they’ve won four times in regulation all season.

Horoscope: Leos have to make their own energy right now and with the Mars cycle ending, the Pens have to step it up.

Do: Defensive game Don’t: Be complacent in regulation

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The Red Wings power play needs some cosmic intervention.

Horoscope: The young players have gotten creative, a true Aquarius trait.

Do: Youth movement Don’t: Lose track

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

The thing about the Lightning is they make the good teams look pretty bad.

Horoscope: The Sagittarius moon is expected to have an impact on Geminis as a mutable sign. It projects an optimistic outcome, because of course it does for the first place team.

Do: Keep growing Don’t: Complacency

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

At some point we have to talk about Taurus goalie Chris Driedger.

Horoscope: Both the Libra and Sagittarius moons this week bode well for perhaps the most unique team in the league.

Do: Goaltending Don’t: Overreact to anything

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer

A series with the Lightning was tough but the Canes have still looked legit for a while.

Horoscope: This projects to be a quiet period for Cancers, but are the Hurricanes ever quiet?

Do: Goaltending (this feels like a trend) Don’t: Fall off

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

Rebuild season should be on the horizon.

Horoscope: This week’s moon cycle has a rosy outlook for Geminis, but what does that mean for a team in a desperate need for change?

Do: Probably rebuild Don’t: Overcommit to bad contracts

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

Five on five scoring is going to have to show up for the Stars to get over the hump.

Horoscope: The moon projects a calm, but positive, week ahead for the Stars.

Do: Get back on track Don’t: Spiral

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Taurus goalie Kevin Lankinen and Sagittarius Malcolm Subban have been a solid combination in net.

Horoscope: Chicago should be very excited to get into Aries season this month.

Do: Goalies goalies goalies Don’t: Go away from what works

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

Aries Patrik Laine is possibly the only good thing they have going.

Horoscope: It just feels like a vibe change needs to happen.

Do: Keep growing with Laine Don’t: Goalie drama

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

Taurus rookie Kirill Kaprizov has changed everything for Minnesota.

Horoscope: The Libra and Sagittarius moons should bring good things for Virgos after their full moon to begin the week.

Do: The Kaprizov show Don’t: Fall into a trap

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

Sagittarius Vladimir Tarasenko can’t come back soon enough.

Horoscope: Usually a Cancer-Aries combo is the moodiest thing imaginable but this should be a relatively calm time for them both.

Do: Offense Don’t: Spiral with injuries

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

What’s the vibe here? Tough to read.

Horoscope: The Coyotes are so up and down and inconsistent. Leos should have a calm period coming up though.

Do: Find the vibe Don’t: Chase the vibe

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

Gemini Erik Karlsson keeps battling injuries, unfortunate to watch what’s happened for him.

Horoscope: The moon leaving the Taurus cycle might invigorate some Aries action a little bit. The Sharks sure could use an energy boost.

Do: Energy Don’t: Fall behind

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

It’s clear Sagittarius goalie Marc-Andre Fleury owns the Vegas net.

Horoscope: Things continue to roll for the Leos in Vegas. It’s fire sign central for all their success.

Do: Keep rolling with Fleury Don’t: Fall past other top teams

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

Pisces Trevor Zegras is the entire hype for the Ducks.

Horoscope: The Ducks could sure use some cosmic intervention to stop giving up three-goal leads, eh?

Do: Stop giving up three-goal leads Don’t: Give up three-goal leads

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

Low key the Kings are kind of fun.

Horoscope: A six-game winning steak? In this economy? This week’s Libra moon should highlight a team that’s weirdly enjoyable.

Do: Belief Don’t: Over rely on the older guys

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Scorpio goalie Philipp Grubauer has been really good.

Horoscope: A fun little Scorpio moon, as a treat. As if the Avs need any more cosmic guidance.

Do: Roster depth Don’t: Freak out about injuries

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Everything is a nightmare except Sagittarius goalie Thatcher Demko.

Horoscope: The Canucks have five wins against not-Ottawa teams. Maybe the Libra moon this weekend gets them some more consistency.

Do: Get defense on track Don’t: Lose to every team but Ottawa

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

The Sens series has been a trip to Yikea.

Horoscope: Pisces season has not been kind to the Flames. They should change that.

Do: Maybe beat the Senators Don’t: Let emotions get the best of you

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Capricorn Connor McDavid is still really good at this hockey thing.

Horoscope: The stars have projected a lot of stability for the Oilers all season. Their stars on the ice, though, are why they are where they are.

Do: McDavid and Draisaitl, obviously x3 Don’t: Get caught up in a pretty bad division

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Cancer Pierre-Luc Dubois has really fit in well with the Jets.

Horoscope: They’ve done a pretty solid job with goaltending and their best forwards are their best forwards. Aries aggression serves them well.

Do: Quick paced offense Don’t: Lose that edge

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

If the Senators won more games they’d probably be the funnest team in this league.

Horoscope: The Senators are the opposite kind of Pisces than the Flames are. Calgary has crumbled into an emotional heap, the Sens passive aggressiveness serves them better.

Do: Enjoy the ride Don’t: Ignore goalie issues

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

Taurus head coach Claude Julien was showed the door last week.

Horoscope: This has been a season of turmoil for the Canadiens. The Pisces season should calm things down before they contend with a Fire sign season to come.

Do: Give new coaches space to figure it out Don’t: Star reacting to every little thing

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

Virgo Auston Matthews, not slowing down.

Horoscope: Should be a fun week for Geminis across the league, and it’s already been a fun season for the Leafs in the chaotic North.

Do: Keep widening the gap Don’t: Let teams hang around

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.