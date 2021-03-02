NHL Horoscopes Week 8: The calm before the Aries storm

Pisces season is underway and we’re in a waning moon week, so it should be a little more calm. This is the NHL though, and chaos reigns, so who’s to say, really.
The moon cycle projects a big week for Geminis though so that bears plenty of watching.
Stat Leaders
Connor McDavid: 40 points, 26 assists (Capricorn)
Auston Matthews: 18 goals (Virgo)
Ben Chiarot: 39 PIM (Taurus)
Andrei Vasilevskiy: .938 Save % (Cancer)
EAST DIVISION
• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus
Gemini David Pastrnak has been playing out of his mind and Sagittarius Charlie McAvoy is playing the best hockey of his life.
Horoscope: Mars leaves Taurus this week. There could be a wall ahead.
Do: Offensive depth Don’t: Ignore defensive issues
• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius
Where to begin.
Horoscope: There’s a Sagittarius moon on Friday, maybe that will bring some luck. Probably not.
Do: Idk not this Don’t: Make a short-sighted move
• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus
The Capitals have done a good job treading water, at least.
Horoscope: Leaving the Mars Taurus cycle signifies change. Taurus’ should look back on the past cycle at how far they’ve come.
Do: Pick up momentum Don’t: Lose against lesser clubs
• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius
Aries Mika Zibanajed has been slumping pretty rough.
Horoscope: Mercury is still in Aquarius, there’s plenty of time for more New York Rangers Nonsense (TM).
Do: Find consistency Don’t: Stagnate worse
• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius
Gemini Mat Barzal has continued to grow this season.
Horoscope: The Isles are very sure in their identity. There’s time in this Mercury cycle for that to go awry.
Do: Get offense moving Don’t: Rely too heavily on goaltending.
• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio
Sagittarius goalie Mackenzie Blackwood continues to play really well.
Horoscope: Tuesday’s Scorpio moon is perceptive. It’s a good time to reflect on what can be better.
Do: Ride the hot hand in net Don’t: Give said hot hand nothing to work with
• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus
The Flyers won for the first time in 17 days earlier last week.
Horoscope: While the Mars cycle is still active they have to make the most of it. Build from there.
Do: Get healthy Don’t: Get impatient
• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus
Kind of wild to think they’ve won four times in regulation all season.
Horoscope: Leos have to make their own energy right now and with the Mars cycle ending, the Pens have to step it up.
Do: Defensive game Don’t: Be complacent in regulation
CENTRAL DIVISION
• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius
The Red Wings power play needs some cosmic intervention.
Horoscope: The young players have gotten creative, a true Aquarius trait.
Do: Youth movement Don’t: Lose track
• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini
The thing about the Lightning is they make the good teams look pretty bad.
Horoscope: The Sagittarius moon is expected to have an impact on Geminis as a mutable sign. It projects an optimistic outcome, because of course it does for the first place team.
Do: Keep growing Don’t: Complacency
• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo
At some point we have to talk about Taurus goalie Chris Driedger.
Horoscope: Both the Libra and Sagittarius moons this week bode well for perhaps the most unique team in the league.
Do: Goaltending Don’t: Overreact to anything
• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer
A series with the Lightning was tough but the Canes have still looked legit for a while.
Horoscope: This projects to be a quiet period for Cancers, but are the Hurricanes ever quiet?
Do: Goaltending (this feels like a trend) Don’t: Fall off
• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini
Rebuild season should be on the horizon.
Horoscope: This week’s moon cycle has a rosy outlook for Geminis, but what does that mean for a team in a desperate need for change?
Do: Probably rebuild Don’t: Overcommit to bad contracts
• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer
Five on five scoring is going to have to show up for the Stars to get over the hump.
Horoscope: The moon projects a calm, but positive, week ahead for the Stars.
Do: Get back on track Don’t: Spiral
• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries
Taurus goalie Kevin Lankinen and Sagittarius Malcolm Subban have been a solid combination in net.
Horoscope: Chicago should be very excited to get into Aries season this month.
Do: Goalies goalies goalies Don’t: Go away from what works
• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer
Aries Patrik Laine is possibly the only good thing they have going.
Horoscope: It just feels like a vibe change needs to happen.
Do: Keep growing with Laine Don’t: Goalie drama
WEST DIVISION
• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer
Taurus rookie Kirill Kaprizov has changed everything for Minnesota.
Horoscope: The Libra and Sagittarius moons should bring good things for Virgos after their full moon to begin the week.
Do: The Kaprizov show Don’t: Fall into a trap
• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries
Sagittarius Vladimir Tarasenko can’t come back soon enough.
Horoscope: Usually a Cancer-Aries combo is the moodiest thing imaginable but this should be a relatively calm time for them both.
Do: Offense Don’t: Spiral with injuries
• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo
What’s the vibe here? Tough to read.
Horoscope: The Coyotes are so up and down and inconsistent. Leos should have a calm period coming up though.
Do: Find the vibe Don’t: Chase the vibe
• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries
Gemini Erik Karlsson keeps battling injuries, unfortunate to watch what’s happened for him.
Horoscope: The moon leaving the Taurus cycle might invigorate some Aries action a little bit. The Sharks sure could use an energy boost.
Do: Energy Don’t: Fall behind
• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo
It’s clear Sagittarius goalie Marc-Andre Fleury owns the Vegas net.
Horoscope: Things continue to roll for the Leos in Vegas. It’s fire sign central for all their success.
Do: Keep rolling with Fleury Don’t: Fall past other top teams
• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius
Pisces Trevor Zegras is the entire hype for the Ducks.
Horoscope: The Ducks could sure use some cosmic intervention to stop giving up three-goal leads, eh?
Do: Stop giving up three-goal leads Don’t: Give up three-goal leads
• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra
Low key the Kings are kind of fun.
Horoscope: A six-game winning steak? In this economy? This week’s Libra moon should highlight a team that’s weirdly enjoyable.
Do: Belief Don’t: Over rely on the older guys
• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio
Scorpio goalie Philipp Grubauer has been really good.
Horoscope: A fun little Scorpio moon, as a treat. As if the Avs need any more cosmic guidance.
Do: Roster depth Don’t: Freak out about injuries
NORTH DIVISION
• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra
Everything is a nightmare except Sagittarius goalie Thatcher Demko.
Horoscope: The Canucks have five wins against not-Ottawa teams. Maybe the Libra moon this weekend gets them some more consistency.
Do: Get defense on track Don’t: Lose to every team but Ottawa
• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces
The Sens series has been a trip to Yikea.
Horoscope: Pisces season has not been kind to the Flames. They should change that.
Do: Maybe beat the Senators Don’t: Let emotions get the best of you
• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra
Capricorn Connor McDavid is still really good at this hockey thing.
Horoscope: The stars have projected a lot of stability for the Oilers all season. Their stars on the ice, though, are why they are where they are.
Do: McDavid and Draisaitl, obviously x3 Don’t: Get caught up in a pretty bad division
• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries
Cancer Pierre-Luc Dubois has really fit in well with the Jets.
Horoscope: They’ve done a pretty solid job with goaltending and their best forwards are their best forwards. Aries aggression serves them well.
Do: Quick paced offense Don’t: Lose that edge
• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces
If the Senators won more games they’d probably be the funnest team in this league.
Horoscope: The Senators are the opposite kind of Pisces than the Flames are. Calgary has crumbled into an emotional heap, the Sens passive aggressiveness serves them better.
Do: Enjoy the ride Don’t: Ignore goalie issues
• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus
Taurus head coach Claude Julien was showed the door last week.
Horoscope: This has been a season of turmoil for the Canadiens. The Pisces season should calm things down before they contend with a Fire sign season to come.
Do: Give new coaches space to figure it out Don’t: Star reacting to every little thing
• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini
Virgo Auston Matthews, not slowing down.
Horoscope: Should be a fun week for Geminis across the league, and it’s already been a fun season for the Leafs in the chaotic North.
Do: Keep widening the gap Don’t: Let teams hang around
—
Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.