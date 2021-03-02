Flyers-Penguins stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. Pre-game Flyers-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Flyers and Penguins meet on Tuesday night for the first game of a three-game set this week. Philly defeated Pittsburgh at home in their two previous games to open the 2020-21 campaign. The Flyers enter this matchup having won three straight games, while the Penguins have dropped two of their last three after being blanked by the Islanders 2-0 on Sunday.

With Sunday’s win over Buffalo, Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault became the fifth active head coach (ninth all-time) to reach the 700-win milestone. The win tied him with Mike Babcock for eighth place on the all-time wins list.

Sidney Crosby, who will miss Tuesday’s game after being placed on the NHL’s COVID protocols list, is also nearing a few scoring milestones. He is closing in on 1,300 career points – a mark he could certainly reach this season. Crosby ranks second all-time in team history in goals, assists and points – trailing Mario Lemieux in each. He is 31 goals shy of reaching the 500-goal plateau.

The Penguins received approval today from Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Department of Health to reopen PPG Paints Arena to fans at 15% capacity (2,800). The Penguins will make tickets available to Tuesday’s game against the Flyers on a priority basis to season ticket holders only.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Penguins stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS

James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee

Claude Giroux – Kevin Hayes – Nolan Patrick

Oskar Lindblom – Scott Laughton – Jakub Voracek

Michael Raffl – Connor Bunnaman – Travis Konecny

Ivan Provorov – Shayne Gostisbehere

Travis Sanheim – Justin Braun

Robert Hagg – Philippe Myers

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Brandon Tanev – Jared McCann – Kasperi Kapanen

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Sam Lafferty

Colton Sceviour – Josh Currie – Anthony Angello

Marcus Pettersson – Kris Letang

Michael Matheson – John Marino

Mark Friedman – Cody Ceci

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry