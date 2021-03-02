Flyers-Penguins stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMar 2, 2021, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. Pre-game Flyers-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Flyers and Penguins meet on Tuesday night for the first game of a three-game set this week. Philly defeated Pittsburgh at home in their two previous games to open the 2020-21 campaign. The Flyers enter this matchup having won three straight games, while the Penguins have dropped two of their last three after being blanked by the Islanders 2-0 on Sunday.

With Sunday’s win over Buffalo, Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault became the fifth active head coach (ninth all-time) to reach the 700-win milestone. The win tied him with Mike Babcock for eighth place on the all-time wins list.

Sidney Crosby, who will miss Tuesday’s game after being placed on the NHL’s COVID protocols list, is also nearing a few scoring milestones. He is closing in on 1,300 career points – a mark he could certainly reach this season. Crosby ranks second all-time in team history in goals, assists and points – trailing Mario Lemieux in each. He is 31 goals shy of reaching the 500-goal plateau.

The Penguins received approval today from Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Department of Health to reopen PPG Paints Arena to fans at 15% capacity (2,800). The Penguins will make tickets available to Tuesday’s game against the Flyers on a priority basis to season ticket holders only.

[PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
WHERE: PPG Paints Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Penguins stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
James van RiemsdykSean CouturierJoel Farabee
Claude GirouxKevin HayesNolan Patrick
Oskar LindblomScott LaughtonJakub Voracek
Michael RafflConnor BunnamanTravis Konecny

Ivan ProvorovShayne Gostisbehere
Travis SanheimJustin Braun
Robert HaggPhilippe Myers

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

PENGUINS
Jake GuentzelEvgeni MalkinBryan Rust
Brandon TanevJared McCannKasperi Kapanen
Zach Aston-ReeseTeddy BluegerSam Lafferty
Colton SceviourJosh Currie – Anthony Angello

Marcus Pettersson – Kris Letang
Michael MathesonJohn Marino
Mark FriedmanCody Ceci

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

