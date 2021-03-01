Hockey Culture: Grant Fuhr on how he became part of Oilers dynasty

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Hall of Fame netminder Grant Fuhr joins Anson Carter to discuss his time with hometown Edmonton during their Stanley Cup reign, his experiences as a Black player in the NHL and building bonds over time.

You can watch previous Hockey Culture episodes featuring Ryan Reaves, Darnell Nurse, Willie O’Ree, Harnarayan Singh, and more by clicking here.

