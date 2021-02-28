Bruins-Rangers stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. Bruins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
These Original Six rivals meet for the second time in three days. On Friday night, the Rangers stunned Boston with a 6-2 blowout. Six different Rangers scored goals, led by center Ryan Strome, who registered a game-high three points (goal, two assists). The six goals by the Rangers were a season high.
Friday’s game was the first time this season the Rangers played at home in front of fans.There were 1,800 people permitted per state regulations allowing no more than 10 percent capacity.
The Bruins have been one of the league’s best teams this season but have recently started to show some cracks in the pavement. After starting the truncated 56-game season with a blistering 10-1-2 record, Boston has lost four of five games (1-4-0).
After losing four consecutive games (0-3-1) from Feb. 8-16, the Rangers have turned things around with three wins in four contests (3-1-0). The team has been strengthened by its power play, converting on five of 19 chances. The Rangers went 0-for-11 during its four-game skid.
On Monday, Rangers leading scorer Artemi Panarin announced he was stepping away from the team in the wake of assault allegations recently brought against him in Russia. Panarin’s former KHL coach, Andrei Nazarov, alleged Panarin had a physical altercation an 18-year woman in Latvia back in 2011. Panarin has been an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Nazarov is a known Putin supporter. The Rangers released a statement in support of Panarin.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12 P.M. ET – NBC]
WHAT: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 28, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Rangers stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith
Anders Bjork – Jack Studnicka – Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner
Urho Vaakanainen – Charlie McAvoy
Jakub Zboril – Brandon Carlo
John Moore – Connor Clifton
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
RANGERS
Alexis Lafreniere – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Chris Kreider – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell
Phil Di Giuseppe – Brett Howden – Julien Gauthier
Brendan Lemieux – Kevin Rooney – Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller – Brendan Smith
Jack Johnson – Libor Hajek
Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev