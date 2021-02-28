Bruins-Rangers stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers. Bruins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These Original Six rivals meet for the second time in three days. On Friday night, the Rangers stunned Boston with a 6-2 blowout. Six different Rangers scored goals, led by center Ryan Strome, who registered a game-high three points (goal, two assists). The six goals by the Rangers were a season high.

Friday’s game was the first time this season the Rangers played at home in front of fans.There were 1,800 people permitted per state regulations allowing no more than 10 percent capacity.

The Bruins have been one of the league’s best teams this season but have recently started to show some cracks in the pavement. After starting the truncated 56-game season with a blistering 10-1-2 record, Boston has lost four of five games (1-4-0).

After losing four consecutive games (0-3-1) from Feb. 8-16, the Rangers have turned things around with three wins in four contests (3-1-0). The team has been strengthened by its power play, converting on five of 19 chances. The Rangers went 0-for-11 during its four-game skid.

On Monday, Rangers leading scorer Artemi Panarin announced he was stepping away from the team in the wake of assault allegations recently brought against him in Russia. Panarin’s former KHL coach, Andrei Nazarov, alleged Panarin had a physical altercation an 18-year woman in Latvia back in 2011. Panarin has been an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Nazarov is a known Putin supporter. The Rangers released a statement in support of Panarin.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 28, 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Rangers stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

Anders Bjork – Jack Studnicka – Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner

Urho Vaakanainen – Charlie McAvoy

Jakub Zboril – Brandon Carlo

John Moore – Connor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

RANGERS

Alexis Lafreniere – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Chris Kreider – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell

Phil Di Giuseppe – Brett Howden – Julien Gauthier

Brendan Lemieux – Kevin Rooney – Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller – Brendan Smith

Jack Johnson – Libor Hajek

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev