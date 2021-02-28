Blues’ Binnington throws very funny tantrum after being pulled vs. Sharks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The heat of competition can bring out the worst in people. Sometimes you lose it, and a piece of your dignity in the process. The Blues and Sharks are trading goals on Saturday, and that ended up being bad news for Devan Dubnyk, but in particular, it made Jordan Binnington‘s night pretty miserable.

Ultimately, the biggest winners? That would be us.

Binnington really flipped out after being pulled from Saturday’s Sharks – Blues game.

As you can see from the GIF via Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports California, Jordan Binnington did the following after being pulled vs. the Sharks:

Looked like he was about to hit Erik Karlsson.

Seemed to be on the verge of fighting with Devan Dubnyk. As the commentary crew rightly point out, that might not have gone well for Binnington.

Made some pretty funny tough guy poses on his way out.

It’s really good stuff. Honestly, even Blues fans should enjoy a little chuckle at Binnington’s tantrum.

Binnington "punks" Karlsson…

Then we almost had a goalie fight. What just happened…?#sjsharks #stlblues pic.twitter.com/OWRgHR3MZq — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) February 28, 2021

(Honestly, goalies should just assume that they’re going to have a long night most evenings vs. the Sharks, even if they’re probably likely to get the win. Unless they get pulled, that is.)

Ville Husso and the Blues ended up getting the last laugh, beating the Sharks 7-6.

OK, maybe that’s not totally true. It seems like Devan Dubnyk still got the last laugh.

Dubnyk, on Binnington: "I don't know why he's skating around, pretending to punch guys. I told him to get off the ice, he's 165 pounds, swinging at guys, fake punching guys." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 28, 2021

Check out the video above this post’s headline for a more extended look at all of the comedy. For those of us who needed a laugh: thank you, Jordan Binnington.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.