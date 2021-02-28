Blackhawks-Red Wings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. Blackhawks-Red Wings stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These long-time foes meet for the second straight day and sixth time this season (out of eight scheduled matchups). On Saturday night, the Red Wings beat Chicago, 5-3, for their first win over the Blackhawks in five meetings this season. It’s also the first time that Detroit earned a road win over Chicago since Jan. 14, 2018, ending a four-game skid at United Center.

The Red Wings have won three of their last four games and have climbed out of the basement in the Central Division, jumping over Dallas (which has played seven fewer games) in the standings. The Blackhawks suffered their third loss in the last 11 games (8-3-0) and fell to 5-3-1 at home for the season.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sustained an upper-body injury in Thursday’s 5-2 win over Nashville. He was ruled out of Saturday’s game against Chicago and will not play on Sunday. Larkin is currently second on the team in scoring with 11 points (4G, 7A).

Patrick Kane is nearing 400 career goals as he currently sits on 399. He would become the fourth Blackhawks player to reach 400 goals with the club, joining Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita and Steve Larmer. He would also be the 100th player in the NHL history to reach that mark.

WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks

WHERE: United Center

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Red Wings stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane

Mattias Janmark – Carl Soderberg – Philipp Kurashev

Dominik Kubalik – Lucas Wallmark – Brandon Hagel

Matthew Highmore – David Kampf – Ryan Carpenter

Duncan Keith – Ian Mitchell

Calvin de Haan – Adam Boqvist

Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy

Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen

RED WINGS

Bobby Ryan – Robby Fabbri – Anthony Mantha

Filip Zadina – Vladislav Namestnikov – Sam Gagner

Darren Helm – Luke Glendening – Adam Erne

Frans Nielsen – Valtteri Filppula – Evgeny Svechnikov

Dan DeKeyser – Filip Hronek

Marc Staal – Jon Merrill

Christian Djoos – Patrik Nemeth

Starting goalie: Jonathan Bernier