Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The poor play from his players forced Marc Bergevin to move on from Claude Julien. [Habs Inside Out]

• Things were looking sunny in Montreal just a few weeks ago. What went wrong? [TSN]

• “The Kontinental Hockey League says it has ‘not been aware of or received a complaint in relation to any incident involving Artemi Panarin in December 2011.'” [ESPN]

• Auston Matthews has 50 goals in 50 games in his sights. Can he do it? [Sportsnet]

• What should the NHL do about the 2021 draft? [Hockey Sense]

• Why the Flyers and Mattias Ekholm would make for a perfect partnership. [Broad Street Hockey]

• Following the Lake Tahoe games, are boutique outdoor events in the future for the NHL? [The Hockey News]

• Wearing the ‘A’ over the weekend shows just how much belief the Bruins have in Brandon Carlo. [Bruins Daily]

• A broken hand will keep Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon out for at least a month. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

• The Penguins are finally starting to look like the Penguins again. What does that mean for the East? [Pensburgh]

• Why the future in San Jose is not a bright one. [Spector’s Hockey]

• Sam Reinhart has been an underrated player for the Sabres. [Rotoworld]

• There’s one thing that’s gone pretty well for the Canucks this season and it’s been the penalty kill. [Pass it to Bulis]

• Victor Rask has really stepped up his game of late for the Wild. [Pioneer Press]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.