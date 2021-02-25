Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Dominic Moore recap the outdoor games in Lake Tahoe. They reflect on Sidney Crosby‘s incredible career in Pittsburgh. Plus, they pick their early season Hart Trophy winners.

Start-9:30 – Outdoor games at Lake Tahoe recap

9:30-13:30 – Thoughts on the Doc Emrick: The Voice of Hockey

13:30-17:20 – West Division odds presented by PointsBet

17:20-20:45 – How would teams fair in different divisions?

20:45-26:15 – Sidney Crosby’s 1,000 games

26:15-31:20 – Cold Brew Check fueled by Dunkin’ – Hart Trophy predictions

31:20-33:20 – What separates Auston Matthews from other superstars?

33:20-End – Should the league enforce a dress code?

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

