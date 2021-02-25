Three Stars

1. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. On Monday night Khudobin stopped 49 out of 51 shots against the Florida Panthers and it was still not enough to get the win because he only received one goal of offensive support. On Wednesday, he decided to just stop all of the shots he faced to guarantee a win in the rematch with Florida. Khudobin helped the Stars snap a six-game losing streak by stopping all 43 shots he faced in a 3-0 win. That means in his past two starts he has stopped 92 out of 94 shots which is very reminiscent of the way he played in the bubble a year ago to help lead the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final.

2. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs. When Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Calgary Flames with less than four minutes to play in regulation, breaking a 0-0 tie, it seemed as if they were going to steal two points from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nylander had other ideas. After tying the game with less than two minutes to play in regulation to send the game to overtime, Nylander gave Toronto the extra point in the standings when he scored a beauty of an overtime goal. Nylander has been under the microscope in Toronto lately (as he always seems to be) so this is a big, and much-needed performance. He now has seven goals this season.

3. Cal Petersen, Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are on a roll right now with the league’s longest winning streak, now at six games after their 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night. Petersen was the big start of this one with 35 saves in the win. The Kings have allowed just seven goals during the six-game winning streak, with Petersen getting the win in three of those games. Read more about Wednesday’s game here.

Other Notable Performances On Wednesday

• Claude Giroux returned to the lineup on Wednesday night for the Philadelphia Flyers and was absolutely incredible with three assists, a bunch of shots, and several scoring chances. He helped lead the Flyers to a big 4-3 win over the New York Rangers, outshining Chris Kreider‘s hat trick. Read more about that game here.

• The Arizona Coyotes erased a three-goal deficit against the Anaheim Ducks for the second game in a row. Adin Hill came on in relief to get the win in goal, while Christian Dvorak scored the game-winning goal in the shootout. Read more about that game here.

• Nico Sturm scored two goals and Zach Parise recorded his 800th career point as the Minnesota Wild were big 6-2 winners over the Colorado Avalanche.

• Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 25 shots he faced for the Tampa Bay Lightning for his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, and Ross Colton (more on him in a minute) all scored goals in the win for the Lightning.

• Keith Yandle‘s ironman streak reached 884 consecutive games on Wednesday night in the Florida Panthers’ 3-0 loss to the Dallas Stars. That moves him into a tie with Steve Larmer for the third longest consecutive games streak in NHL history. He can move ahead of Larmer into sole possession of third place on Thursday against Dallas. Yandle has not missed a game in the NHL since the 2008-09 season.

Highlights Of The Day

All of the highlights from the Flyers 4-3 win over the Rangers on NBCSN.

All of the highlights from the Kings 2-1 win over the Blues on NBCSN.

Ross Colton scores his first NHL goal in his first NHL game for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Victor Hedman helped set it up with a fantastic play in the offensive zone to jump into the play, effortlessly circle the net, and find Colton alone on the doorstep for the goal.

Mats Zuccarello has been great since returning to the lineup for the Minnesota Wild and he recorded his 400th career point on Wednesday on this shot from an absolutely incredible angle.

Scores

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Dallas Stars 3, Florida Panthers 0

Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Rangers 3

Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Calgary Flames 1 (OT)

Minnesota Wild 6, Colorado Avalanche 2

Arizona Coyotes 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (SO)

Los Angeles Kings 2, St. Louis Blues 1

