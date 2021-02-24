Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Flyers captain Claude Giroux was back at practice Tuesday after a bout with COVID-19. It’s possible he plays Wednesday against the Rangers (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN). “For a few days there, I had it pretty bad,” he said. “But after three, four days, I felt pretty good and I feel great now.” [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• “Four of Artemi Panarin’s former KHL teammates told The Post they find the assault allegations leveled against the Rangers star by his KHL coach difficult to believe and none of them can recall the incident happening” [NY Post]

• Ralph Krueger on a struggling Jack Eichel: “For me, it’s a confidence factor. He needs to stick with it and persevere.” [TSN]

• The now-retired Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux write about the disparities the U.S. women’s hockey team encountered and how they worked to secure more equitable treatment. [On Her Turf]

• This Saturday’s PWHPA Dream Gap Tour game at Madison Square Garden will air on NHL Network and Sportsnet at 7 p.m. ET. NBC Sports’ Kenny Albert will call the game with Kings scout Blake Bolden. [PWHPA]

• It’s clear just how impactful Kevin Fiala is to the Wild offense every night. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Checking in on the Golden Knights’ original expansion roster and where those players are today. [Sound of Hockey]

• How former NHLer Brantt Myhres is taking a difficult past and using it to help others. [The Score]

Incredible goalie change on the fly with Mayanja coming in for Perets late in the 3rd! #BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/4OLbHvLYEE — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) February 23, 2021

• If the 8-12-2 Canucks are going to make the playoffs, they’ll need to go on a memorable run over the final two months. [Canucks Army]

• A great read on the long journey of Travis Zajac to 1,000 NHL games. [Devils]

• Timothy Liljegren is hoping to make the most out of a second chance with the Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]

• A design breakdown of those Stars’ Tron-looking third jerseys. [Hockey by Design]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.