Hockey Culture: William Douglas sees hockey slowly, steadily diversifying

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Anson Carter sits down with William Douglas, journalist and founder of the Color of Hockey blog, about how he fell in love with the game, how the game has become more diverse and the work it still has left.

You can watch previous Hockey Culture episodes featuring Ryan Reaves, Darnell Nurse, Willie O’Ree, Harnarayan Singh, and more by clicking here.