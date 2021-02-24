Flyers-Rangers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Pre-game Flyers-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Wednesday night will mark the second meeting between the Rangers and Flyers this season. New York defeated Philadelphia 3-2 in a shootout last Thursday in Philly and enter this matchup having won two straight games. The Flyers enter having dropped four of their last five contests (1-2-2), including a disappointing 7-3 loss to the Bruins on Sunday night at Lake Tahoe.
After dropping four straight games, New York has now won two in a row for just the second time this season. The Rangers defeated Washington 4-1 on Saturday and beat the Flyers 3-2 in a shootout last Thursday on the road. Philadelphia had four games cancelled earlier this month after being hit hard by COVID protocols and have lost both contests since returning from their layoff. The Flyers suffered a tough 7-3 loss on Sunday at Lake Tahoe and have been without some of their top skaters in each of their last two games.
Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin announced on Monday that he is stepping away from the team in the wake of assault allegations that were recently brought against him in Russia. Panarin’s former KHL coach alleges that the forward beat an 18-year-old woman in Latvia in 2011.
WHAT: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
PROJECTED LINEUPS
FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee
Claude Giroux – Kevin Hayes – Nolan Patrick
Michael Raffl – Connor Bunnaman – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Samuel Morin – Andy Andreoff – Carsen Twarynski
Ivan Provorov – Shayne Gostisbehere
Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers
Robert Hagg – Erik Gustafsson
Starting goalie: Brian Elliott
RANGERS
Alexis Lafreniere – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Chris Kreider – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell
Brendan Lemieux – Brett Howden – Julien Gauthier
Phil DiGiuseppe – Kevin Rooney – Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller – Brendan Smith
Anthony Bitetto – Libor Hajek
Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin