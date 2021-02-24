Flyers-Rangers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers. Pre-game Flyers-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Wednesday night will mark the second meeting between the Rangers and Flyers this season. New York defeated Philadelphia 3-2 in a shootout last Thursday in Philly and enter this matchup having won two straight games. The Flyers enter having dropped four of their last five contests (1-2-2), including a disappointing 7-3 loss to the Bruins on Sunday night at Lake Tahoe.

After dropping four straight games, New York has now won two in a row for just the second time this season. The Rangers defeated Washington 4-1 on Saturday and beat the Flyers 3-2 in a shootout last Thursday on the road. Philadelphia had four games cancelled earlier this month after being hit hard by COVID protocols and have lost both contests since returning from their layoff. The Flyers suffered a tough 7-3 loss on Sunday at Lake Tahoe and have been without some of their top skaters in each of their last two games.

Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin announced on Monday that he is stepping away from the team in the wake of assault allegations that were recently brought against him in Russia. Panarin’s former KHL coach alleges that the forward beat an 18-year-old woman in Latvia in 2011.

WHAT: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS

James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee

Claude Giroux – Kevin Hayes – Nolan Patrick

Michael Raffl – Connor Bunnaman – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Samuel Morin – Andy Andreoff – Carsen Twarynski

Ivan Provorov – Shayne Gostisbehere

Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers

Robert Hagg – Erik Gustafsson

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

RANGERS

Alexis Lafreniere – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Chris Kreider – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell

Brendan Lemieux – Brett Howden – Julien Gauthier

Phil DiGiuseppe – Kevin Rooney – Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller – Brendan Smith

Anthony Bitetto – Libor Hajek

Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin