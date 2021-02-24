Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday’s (Feb. 25) Sharks – Golden Knights game has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The NHL announced that one Sharks player entered COVID protocols, but did not elaborate any further. The league also didn’t specify a date or time for the rescheduled Sharks – Golden Knights game.

The AP’s Stephen Whyno and others note that this puts the number of NHL games postponed due to COVID at 36 for the 2020-21 season.

It’s also the 40th postponed NHL game overall, as the Dallas Stars saw four games moved because of weather.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.