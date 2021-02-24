COVID-19 protocols prompt Thursday’s Sharks – Golden Knights to be postponed

By James O'BrienFeb 24, 2021, 4:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Thursday’s (Feb. 25) Sharks – Golden Knights game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The NHL announced that one Sharks player entered COVID protocols, but did not elaborate any further. The league also didn’t specify a date or time for the rescheduled Sharks – Golden Knights game.

The AP’s Stephen Whyno and others note that this puts the number of NHL games postponed due to COVID-19 at 36 for the 2020-21 season.

It’s also the 40th postponed NHL game overall, as the Dallas Stars saw four games moved because of weather.

