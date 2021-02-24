Blues-Kings stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues. Blues-Kings stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues meet again on Wednesday for the fourth time this season and the second time in three nights. The Kings have won two of the three games against their West Division rival this season. Wednesday’s game is the final home game for St. Louis against the Kings, as the final four games between the two teams will all be played in LA.

Dustin Brown skated in his 1,200th career NHL game on Monday, tallying two goals in the win. The 36-year-old veteran leads the Kings with 10 goals this season, three of which have come against the Blues. Brown needed just 17 games to score 10 goals this season, marking the quickest time in his career of reaching the double-digit goals plateau.

Carl Gunnarsson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after colliding with LA’s Gabriel Vilardi during the second period on Monday.

Despite being shut out on Monday, David Perron has still managed to get three points (1G-2A) in three games against the Kings this season. Perron leads the Blues in assists (13) and points (19) this season and has four points in his last three games combined.

WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues

WHERE: Enterprise Center

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Kelly, Darren Pang

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUES

Sammy Blais – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron

Jordan Kyrou – Brayden Schenn – Mike Hoffman

Zach Sanford – Oskar Sundqvist – Austin Poganski

Kyle Clifford – Jacob De La Rose – MacKenzie MacEachern

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Vince Dunn – Robert Bortuzzo

Marco Scandella – Niko Mikkola

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

KINGS

Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown

Adrian Kempe – Gabriel Vilardi – Jeff Carter

Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Trevor Moore

Andreas Athanasiou – Mike Amadio – Austin Wagner

Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty

Tobias Bjornfot – Matt Roy

Olli Maatta – Sean Walker

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick