Blues-Kings stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues. Blues-Kings stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues meet again on Wednesday for the fourth time this season and the second time in three nights. The Kings have won two of the three games against their West Division rival this season. Wednesday’s game is the final home game for St. Louis against the Kings, as the final four games between the two teams will all be played in LA.
Dustin Brown skated in his 1,200th career NHL game on Monday, tallying two goals in the win. The 36-year-old veteran leads the Kings with 10 goals this season, three of which have come against the Blues. Brown needed just 17 games to score 10 goals this season, marking the quickest time in his career of reaching the double-digit goals plateau.
Carl Gunnarsson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after colliding with LA’s Gabriel Vilardi during the second period on Monday.
Despite being shut out on Monday, David Perron has still managed to get three points (1G-2A) in three games against the Kings this season. Perron leads the Blues in assists (13) and points (19) this season and has four points in his last three games combined.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Kelly, Darren Pang
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blues-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLUES
Sammy Blais – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron
Jordan Kyrou – Brayden Schenn – Mike Hoffman
Zach Sanford – Oskar Sundqvist – Austin Poganski
Kyle Clifford – Jacob De La Rose – MacKenzie MacEachern
Torey Krug – Justin Faulk
Vince Dunn – Robert Bortuzzo
Marco Scandella – Niko Mikkola
Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington
KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Adrian Kempe – Gabriel Vilardi – Jeff Carter
Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Trevor Moore
Andreas Athanasiou – Mike Amadio – Austin Wagner
Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty
Tobias Bjornfot – Matt Roy
Olli Maatta – Sean Walker
Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick