The Buzzer: Goalies shine on with Monday night shutouts

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

THREE STARS

1. David Rittich, Calgary Flames

Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk scored power play goals and Rittich stopped all 34 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs. Rittich earned his first win of the season and the fourth shutout of his NHL career. The last time he won a game was nearly a year ago — Feb. 25 against the Bruins. The shutout was also the first by a Flames goaltender in Toronto since the franchise moved to Calgary.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights

Fleury faced the Avalanche yet again, this time indoors, and got the better of them with a 34-save, 3-0 win. The shutout was the 64th of his career, which moves him into a tie with Henrik Lundqvist for 16th place all-time.

3. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

Quick made 31 saves for his third win in a row and fifth victory in his last seven appearances for the Kings. Dustin Brown put home his ninth and tenth goals of the season during the 3-0 win over the Blues. LA has now won five straight. The shutout was Quick’s 54th of his career.

On his goal, Brown went for the dangles:

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Another night, another highlight-reel Fleury save:

• Sam Reinhart showed he’s ready for spring training:

This is ridiculous from Sam Reinhart pic.twitter.com/XJQr9c5OXe — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 23, 2021

• Christian Dvorak had a pair of goals in Arizona’s comeback win over Anaheim. He started it off with this lovely penalty shot:

• Safe to say Mats Zuccarello (four points) is all the way back from injury:

Mats Zuccarello: EN FUEGO 🔥 That goal gives him his 4th point in 3 games! #mnwild pic.twitter.com/p1Kww7hbz4 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 23, 2021

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Matthew Tkachuk (23 years, 73 days) became the youngest member of his family at the time of his 100th career goal, eclipsing his father Keith (23 years, 213 days) who reached the mark with the original Jets on Oct. 27, 1995. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/3VLK12ceMc — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 23, 2021

SCORES

Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2

Islanders 3, Sabres 2

Flames 3, Maple Leafs 0

Panthers 3, Stars 1

Kings 3, Blues 0

Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 0

Coyotes 4, Ducks 3

Wild 6, Sharks 2

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy