The Buzzer: Goalies shine on with Monday night shutouts

By Sean LeahyFeb 23, 2021, 1:08 AM EST
rittich
Getty Images
THREE STARS

1. David Rittich, Calgary Flames

Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk scored power play goals and Rittich stopped all 34 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs. Rittich earned his first win of the season and the fourth shutout of his NHL career. The last time he won a game was nearly a year ago — Feb. 25 against the Bruins. The shutout was also the first by a Flames goaltender in Toronto since the franchise moved to Calgary.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights

Fleury faced the Avalanche yet again, this time indoors, and got the better of them with a 34-save, 3-0 win. The shutout was the 64th of his career, which moves him into a tie with Henrik Lundqvist for 16th place all-time.

3. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

Quick made 31 saves for his third win in a row and fifth victory in his last seven appearances for the Kings. Dustin Brown put home his ninth and tenth goals of the season during the 3-0 win over the Blues. LA has now won five straight. The shutout was Quick’s 54th of his career.

On his goal, Brown went for the dangles:

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Another night, another highlight-reel Fleury save:

Sam Reinhart showed he’s ready for spring training:

Christian Dvorak had a pair of goals in Arizona’s comeback win over Anaheim. He started it off with this lovely penalty shot:

• Safe to say Mats Zuccarello (four points) is all the way back from injury:

STAT OF THE NIGHT

SCORES
Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2
Islanders 3, Sabres 2
Flames 3, Maple Leafs 0
Panthers 3, Stars 1
Kings 3, Blues 0
Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 0
Coyotes 4, Ducks 3
Wild 6, Sharks 2

