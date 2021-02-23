Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The Seattle Kraken still need to hire a head coach and Bruce Boudreau is very interested in the job. [The Athletic (sub. required)]
• If Mika Zibanejad‘s tough season continues, Rangers GM Jeff Gorton should consider Jack Eichel. [NY Post]
• New Jersey is the latest state to allow a limited number of fans into sporting events. The Devils can welcome 10% capacity beginning March 1. [NJ.com]
• Should Claude Julien be worried for his job with the struggling Canadiens? [The Hockey News]
• The Penguins are looking for consistency, and Tristan Jarry and Kris Letang can help them get there. [Pensburgh]
• Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette would love to see the NHL take the game to an actual pond in the future. [NBC Sports Washington]
Doc was asked if there was a call from his career that he would like back. His answer, @88PKane's Stanley Cup clinching goal in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.
Now years later, listen to Doc re-do the historic moment. 🐐@NHLBlackhawks | #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ZTUCUwfnHM
— NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 21, 2021
• The choice is clear in Vancouver: It’s time to let Thatcher Demko ride as the No. 1 in goal. [Daily Hive]
• Damage to his MCL, ACL and meniscus will keep Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe out 6-8 months. [Die by the Blade]
• A look at how this season’s realignment has affected the NHL standings. [TSN]
• If the Predators are going to tear down the roster, Filip Forsberg should be one who sticks. [Predlines]
