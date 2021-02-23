Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Seattle Kraken still need to hire a head coach and Bruce Boudreau is very interested in the job. [The Athletic (sub. required)]

• If Mika Zibanejad‘s tough season continues, Rangers GM Jeff Gorton should consider Jack Eichel. [NY Post]

• New Jersey is the latest state to allow a limited number of fans into sporting events. The Devils can welcome 10% capacity beginning March 1. [NJ.com]

• Should Claude Julien be worried for his job with the struggling Canadiens? [The Hockey News]

• The Penguins are looking for consistency, and Tristan Jarry and Kris Letang can help them get there. [Pensburgh]

• Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette would love to see the NHL take the game to an actual pond in the future. [NBC Sports Washington]

Doc was asked if there was a call from his career that he would like back. His answer, @88PKane's Stanley Cup clinching goal in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. Now years later, listen to Doc re-do the historic moment. 🐐@NHLBlackhawks | #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ZTUCUwfnHM — NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 21, 2021

• The choice is clear in Vancouver: It’s time to let Thatcher Demko ride as the No. 1 in goal. [Daily Hive]

• Damage to his MCL, ACL and meniscus will keep Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe out 6-8 months. [Die by the Blade]

• A look at how this season’s realignment has affected the NHL standings. [TSN]

• If the Predators are going to tear down the roster, Filip Forsberg should be one who sticks. [Predlines]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.