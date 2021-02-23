NHL Horoscopes Week 7: There’s a full moon and it’s everyone’s problem

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re in the midst of Pisces season now which is wonderful but there’s more god news ahead.

Venus is finally leaving Aquarius this week and entering Pisces for a time that will be emotionally turbulent but at least without chaos, and Mercury has exited its dreaded retrograde.

This week’s Virgo full moon is one that stresses production, so watch for some teams to make important progress.

Stat Leaders

Connor McDavid: 37 points, 25 assists (Capricorn)

Auston Matthews: 18 goals (Virgo)

Tyler Myers: 35 PIM (Aquarius)

Marc-Andre Fleury: .942 Save % (Sagittarius)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Gemini David Pastrnak notched yet another hat trick in Sunday’s Lake Tahoe game vs. the Flyers.

Horoscope: The Mars Taurus cycle has been a time for building something, and the Bruins have absolutely thrived.

Do: Pastrnak Don’t: Ignore defensive depth woes

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

Libra Jake McCabe will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and MCL.

Horoscope: Sunday’s full moon in Virgo is likely to affect Sagittarius heavy areas. This will be a time for re-organizing and re-thinking past plans.

Do: Get offense going Don’t: Trade Jack Eichel without an incredible return

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus

Capricorn T.J. Oshie scored two goals vs. the Devils on Sunday.

Horoscope: This Taurus Uranus cycle is all about innovation and avoiding stagnation, something the Capitals should be thinking about long-term.

Do: Trust offensive stars Don’t: Get sloppy against worse teams

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Aries Colin Blackwell has added offensive life with five points in eight games.

Horoscope: Venus will leave Aquarius this week, which should spark a more peaceful time for Aquarius folks.

Do: Take a breath Don’t: Panic

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Scorpio Jean-Gabriel Pageau netted a power play game-winning goal on Monday night.

Horoscope: This Venus season in Aquarius has been extremely experimental, no-strings attached style. With it ending, it’s time for more commitments.

Do: Keep improving power play Don’t: Fall into old offensive habits

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Capricorn Nico Hischier was named captain this week.

Horoscope: A slow period for Scorpios was not so slow this week; keep pushing the pace and challenging things.

Do: Safety Don’t: Ignore poor penalty kill

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Flyers gave up seven goals in their Lake Tahoe loss.

Horoscope: A lot of the Taurus Uranus empathizes self care and the Flyers still have a lot of healing to do.

Do: Health and safety Don’t: Hold young players stagnant

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Leo Sidney Crosby played his 1,000th career game this week.

Horoscope: It’s a mostly comfortable season for Taurus’ and boring for Leos. Not much room for drama, and yet.

Do: Keep improving defense Don’t: Keep giving up goals x4

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The Red Wings waived Taurus Frans Nielsen this week.

Horoscope: Mercury is out of retrograde but it’s not out of Aquarius. There’s still time to find unique takes on old strategies.

Do: Buy in on your plan Don’t: Negativity

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

Gemini Alex Boulet made his NHL debut on Monday night.

Horoscope: This week’s full moon will have an impact on Geminis. Work on the parts that make the whole, not the whole itself.

Do: Goals in the dirty areas Don’t: Get stagnant vs. Hurricanes

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

At some point we all need to sit down and decide if the Panthers are for real.

Horoscope: Florida has taken advantage of all its moon cycles this year more than anyone in the league, so a full moon this week bodes extremely well.

Do: Keep generating shots on net Don’t: Get complacent with goaltending

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer

Cancer Vincent Trocheck has had a real solid season.

Horoscope: It’s a slow time for Cancers, but the Canes’ secondary sign in Aquarius is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

Do: Get chemistry going Don’t: Be stagnant

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

Scorpio goalie Pekka Rinne has played better this month.

Horoscope: Expect big impacts out of the Gemini moon Monday and the full Virgo moon over the weekend.

Do: Hope goaltending stabilizes Don’t: Ignore power play issues

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

Cancer Joe Pavelski is tied for the league lead with seven power play goals.

Horoscope: The Cancer moon on Tuesday should be a calming force with healing potential.

Do: Try to keep pace Don’t: Play catchup.

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Taurus goalie Kevin Lankinen sure is the best news Chicago has had in a long time.

Horoscope: We’re a month out from Aries season. Try to keep long enough to have a burst.

Do: Ride the hot hand Don’t: Lose focus

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

The Jackets could sure use Taurus goalie Joonas Korpisalo to get going.

Horoscope: This week’s Cancer moon could be what the Jackets need for some serenity but it’s the Blue Jackets so something will happen.

Do: Consistent goaltending Don’t: Create drama

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

The return of Virgo Mats Zuccarello is encouraging.

Horoscope: Take this week’s moon cycle, especially the full moon, for getting into a routine.

Do: Heal Don’t: Over-rely on typical steady forces

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

It took a while, but Sagittarius Mike Hoffman has been red hot in February.

Horoscope: A Cancer moon usually brings mood swings, which, is kind of the Blues brand already.

Do: Keep thins fresh Don’t: Get too moody

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

Libra Phil Kessel just broke out of a slump.

Horoscope: Pisces Conor Garland has been playing pretty well. This is a rare week without much Leo action, follow the water sign.

Do: New opponents Don’t: Fall into a trap

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

Aries Logan Couture has continued to be one of the lone bright spots.

Horoscope: The Leo moon coming right after Cancer is going to have all sorts of risky fun. Use this time to take chances, especially on offense.

Do: Creativity Don’t: Get stuck

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

Despite the loss at Lake Tahoe, it’s clear Vegas and Colorado are the true contenders in the West.

Horoscope: There’s a nice little Leo moon trine with Pluto and Mars this week which is a good chance manifest positivity for Leos.

Do: Intention Don’t: Beat yourself up

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

Pisces Trevor Zegras made his NHL debut on Monday night.

Horoscope: It’s Pisces season and Zegras is here, let the Pisces rookie do his thing.

Do: Zegras 5v5 Don’t: Get caught up in the forard logjam

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

Sagittarius Drew Doughty has been producing offensively this month.

Horoscope: It hasn’t been an overly active Leo season but apparently the Kings found the fountain of youth anyways.

Do: Take it in stride Don’t: Assume the old guys will carry you forever

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Virgo Nathan MacKinnon tied for the most points (three) in NHL outdoor game history on Saturday.

Horoscope: The Avs used one strong moon last week to their advantage; keep riding that energy in a quiet week.

Do: MacKinnon Don’t: Look behind you

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

The good news is Pisces Brock Boeser is on pace to eclipse his 16 goals from last season rather quickly.

Horoscope: Wednesday’s Cancer moon trine with Neptune is a good indication of an emotional period.

Do: Offensive young guns Don’t: Spiral

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Another year of everyone thinking the Flames won’t, well, flame out and here we are.

Horoscope: Venus moves into Pisces this week which is a bit rough on the communication side when we’re already in the Pisces sun season.

Do: Find inner potential Don’t: Prove doubters right

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Capricorn Connor McDavid continues to impress, notching a natural hat trick on Saturday.

Horoscope: A steady Cancer moon period is a good thing so long as the Oilers keep doing what they’re already doing.

Do: McDavid and Draisaitl, obviously x2 Don’t: Lose direction

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Cancer Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his first three points with the Jets this weekend.

Horoscope: The upcoming Aries sun season feels like it’s going to pull the Jets in all sort of directions. Try to use the current calmness.

Do: Keep working on the defense Don’t: Fall into the hole

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Another week of Senators hockey where Gemini goalie Matt Murray isn’t the answer.

Horoscope: The Senators can only go up, right? Maybe this Pisces season will be a pleasant surprise for them.

Do: Young dudes Don’t: Forget you’re still the Senators

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

If Taurus Tyler Toffoli wasn’t popping off against the Canucks, would we be looking at the Canadiens a lot differently?

Horoscope: Aquarius season is over so no more excuses; at some point the Habs need to perform well against non-Canuck opponents.

Do: Special teams Don’t: Hit a wall

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

Virgo Auston Matthews remains the hottest show in town.

Horoscope: This week’s full moon could be huge for the Gemini Leafs and their Virgo contingent.

Do: Matthews Don’t: Take it easy

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.