The NHL continues to announce schedule changes for the 2020-21 campaign.
Here are the 24 games the NHL rescheduled, with teams from three divisions (all but the all-Canadian North Division) seeing changes:
- Tampa Bay at Dallas, originally scheduled for Feb. 18, is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for April 13, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. ET
- Nashville at Dallas, originally scheduled for Feb. 15, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET
- Dallas at Columbus, originally scheduled for March 15, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 14 at 5 p.m. ET
- Tampa Bay at Dallas, originally scheduled for Feb. 20, is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Nashville at Dallas, originally scheduled for Feb. 16, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Florida at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for March 16, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 21 at 4 p.m. ET
- St. Louis at Colorado, originally scheduled for April 20, is now scheduled for Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia at Boston, originally scheduled for March 7, is now scheduled for Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET
- Boston at Philadelphia, originally scheduled for April 5, is now scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m. ET
- Dallas at Nashville, originally scheduled for April 29, is now scheduled for Sunday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia at Washington, originally scheduled for Feb. 9, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET
- Tampa Bay at Nashville, originally scheduled for April 12, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET
- NY Islanders at Boston, originally scheduled for April 14, is now scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET
- Chicago at Nashville, originally scheduled for April 4, is now scheduled for Monday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET
- Colorado at St. Louis, originally scheduled for Feb. 7, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET
- Philadelphia at NY Rangers, originally scheduled for Feb. 14, is now scheduled for Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET
- Dallas at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for March 1, is now scheduled for Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET
- Dallas at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for May. 4, is now scheduled for Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. ET
- Chicago at Carolina, originally scheduled for Feb. 20, is now scheduled for Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET
- Dallas at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for May 10, is now scheduled for Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET
- Dallas at Chicago, originally scheduled for May 6, is now scheduled for Sunday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET
- Carolina at Nashville, originally scheduled for May 7, is now scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET
- Dallas at Chicago, originally scheduled for May 8, is now scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET
The NHL still needs to reschedule a Lightning – Panthers originally slated for May 6.
In addition to games being rescheduled altogether, the NHL also announced time changes for games in 2020-21.
- Dallas at Columbus, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13, is now scheduled for 5 p.m. ET
- Nashville at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 15, is now scheduled for 4 p.m. ET
- Arizona at Anaheim, originally scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 20, is now scheduled for 8 p.m. ET
- Chicago at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 20, is now scheduled for 4 p.m. ET
- Nashville at Florida, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 20, is now scheduled for 2 p.m. ET
- St. Louis at Colorado, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 3, is now scheduled for 9 p.m. ET
