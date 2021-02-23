Hockey Culture: Malcolm Subban on growing up in a hockey family, supporting Dumba

By Sean LeahyFeb 23, 2021, 11:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Anson Carter sits down with with Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban to talk about growing up in a hockey family, supporting Matt Dumba taking a knee and playing in Original Six markets in Boston and Chicago.

Subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

You can watch previous Hockey Culture episodes featuring Ryan Reaves, Darnell Nurse, Willie O’Ree, Harnarayan Singh, and more by clicking here.

More Hockey Culture

neal henderson
Hockey Culture: Neal Henderson brings hockey to minority youth
hockey culture nbc
Hockey Culture: Brett Peterson trying to keep moving hockey forward
hockey culture nbc
Hockey Culture: Black women of hockey roundtable with Blake Bolden, Erica...