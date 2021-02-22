Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• There were plenty of obstacles, but the NHL managed to pull off a pair of outdoor games in Lake Tahoe. [NHL.com]

• There may not have been paying fans in attendance in Tahoe over the weekend, but there were some people who took their boats out to the lake to catch a view of the action. [ESPN]

• The Bruins’ pre-game outfits were wonderful. [NBC Sports Boston]

• A disappointing weekend in Tahoe shouldn’t overshadow a strong start for the Golden Knights. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo does not look like it’s going to end well. [The Hockey News]

• If Eichel does leave Buffalo, here’s why the Wild should get in the long line of suitors. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Speaking of the Sabres, Jeff Skinner could find himself a healthy scratch Monday against the Islanders. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Why it’s time the Predators move on from David Poile and bring in a new general manager. [Spector’s Hockey]

• It’s early, but Tim Stützle has shown plenty of promise for the Senators. [Sportsnet]

Alex Pietrangelo as Nathan MacKinnon was coming down the ice: "Oh boy." #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/337XNC8wUm — #NHLOutdoors on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 21, 2021

• Mats Zuccarello is back for the Wild and looking like his old self. [Wild]

• Jack Hughes on his bright future: “I know one of these days, sooner or later, I’m gonna be a star in the league, and we’re gonna be a great team in the NHL.” [NY Post]

• In order to create some roster flexibility, the Red Wings have waived Frans Nielsen. [MLive]

• On yet another team, Alex Galchenyuk is hoping to find a fit with the Maple Leafs. [TSN]

• Give your fantasy hockey team a treat and pick up some Hurricanes and Panthers this week. [Rotoworld]

• What lessons can the Blackhawks take from the Hurricanes going forward? [NBC Sports Chicago]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.