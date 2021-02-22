Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• There were plenty of obstacles, but the NHL managed to pull off a pair of outdoor games in Lake Tahoe. [NHL.com]
• There may not have been paying fans in attendance in Tahoe over the weekend, but there were some people who took their boats out to the lake to catch a view of the action. [ESPN]
• The Bruins’ pre-game outfits were wonderful. [NBC Sports Boston]
• A disappointing weekend in Tahoe shouldn’t overshadow a strong start for the Golden Knights. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo does not look like it’s going to end well. [The Hockey News]
• If Eichel does leave Buffalo, here’s why the Wild should get in the long line of suitors. [Hockey Wilderness]
• Speaking of the Sabres, Jeff Skinner could find himself a healthy scratch Monday against the Islanders. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Why it’s time the Predators move on from David Poile and bring in a new general manager. [Spector’s Hockey]
• It’s early, but Tim Stützle has shown plenty of promise for the Senators. [Sportsnet]
Alex Pietrangelo as Nathan MacKinnon was coming down the ice:
"Oh boy." #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/337XNC8wUm
— #NHLOutdoors on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 21, 2021
• Mats Zuccarello is back for the Wild and looking like his old self. [Wild]
• Jack Hughes on his bright future: “I know one of these days, sooner or later, I’m gonna be a star in the league, and we’re gonna be a great team in the NHL.” [NY Post]
• In order to create some roster flexibility, the Red Wings have waived Frans Nielsen. [MLive]
• On yet another team, Alex Galchenyuk is hoping to find a fit with the Maple Leafs. [TSN]
• Give your fantasy hockey team a treat and pick up some Hurricanes and Panthers this week. [Rotoworld]
• What lessons can the Blackhawks take from the Hurricanes going forward? [NBC Sports Chicago]
————
