Three Stars

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins. Pastrnak has played three games against the Philadelphia Flyers this season and he has two hat tricks in those games. The second of which came on Sunday night in the Bruins’ 7-3 win at Lake Tahoe. Pastrnak is now at nine goals in his first nine games this season and leading the Bruins offense as they hold on to their lead in the East Division. Read more about his performance and that game here.

2. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Winnipeg Jets. The Jets overcame a 2-0 deficit in Vancouver to steal a 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks. The story of this game was the Jets’ big in-season acquisition, Dubois, scoring his first two goals with the team including the game-winner in overtime. Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic have been extremely productive in Columbus since the trade, and on Sunday it was Dubois’ turn to help out his new team.

3. T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals. The Capitals overcame a two-goal deficit of their own on Sunday afternoon to get a much-needed 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. Washington had been mired in a slump heading into Sunday’s game, and a big effort from Oshie helped them snap out of it in a comeback win. Oshie scored two goals and added an assist in the win to snap what had been a nine-game goal scoring drought for him. Read more about the Capitals win here.

Other Notable Performances From Sunday

• Brady Tkachuk scorred the game-winning goal in overtime for the Ottawa Senators as they were 3-2 winners against the Montreal Canadiens. Impressive win for the young Senators as they continue to play hard in what is sure to be a difficult season.

• Elias Pettersson scored two goals for the Vancouver Canucks, including the game-tying goal in the final minute, to send their game against Winnipeg to overtime and help his team at least get a point in the standings. His first goal was incredible and can be seen below.

Highlights Of The Day

All of the highlights from the Capitals win over the Devils.

The highlights from the stunning scene in Lake Tahoe where the Bruins were big winners over the Flyers.

The goal of the day belongs to Pettersson for this nifty between the legs goal against Winnipeg.

Scores

Washington Capitals 4, New Jersey Devils 3

Ottawa Senators 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT)

Boston Bruins 7, Philadelphia Flyers 3

Winnipeg Jets 4, Vancouver Canucks 3 (OT)

