Watch the live stream of ‘Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports will premiere Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey, Presented by Discover – detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Doc Emrick – on Sunday, February 21 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC.

Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey will feature interviews with 20 NHL players and broadcasting colleagues discussing Emrick’s long-lasting impact on the sport of hockey, including:

• NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

• Commentators – Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire, Al Michaels, Bob Costas, Bill Clement, Chico Resch, John Davidson, A.J. Mleczko, Brendan Burke, Kathryn Tappen, and Evan Pivnick.

Doc Emrick announced his retirement late in 2020 following a 47-year career broadcasting professional hockey, including the last 15 as the lead play-by-play voice for NBC Sports’ NHL coverage. The 60-minute documentary will highlight Emrick’s journey calling college and minor league hockey in the 1970s, to calling games for the Flyers and Devils and eventually voicing the most important hockey games of the past three decades, including 22 Stanley Cup Finals, 45 Stanley Cup Playoffs/Final Game 7s, six Olympics, NHL Winter Classics and All-Star Games.

Synonymous with hockey in the U.S., Emrick called an estimated 3,750-plus professional and Olympic hockey games, thrilling viewers with a combination of fevered excitement and an endless vocabulary which resulted in his unmatched style and revered storytelling that fans grew to know and love.

MORE: Doc Emrick on retirement, what makes a great broadcasting tandem