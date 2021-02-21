Capitals-Devils stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals. Coverage of the begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the Capitals-Devils stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Both the Devils and Capitals played on Saturday, with each team coming out on the losing end. Both New Jersey and Washington are 1-0-0 in the second game of a back-to-back this season

New Jersey dropped a 3-2 decision at home against last-place Buffalo, snapping a three-game win streak. The Devils nearly overcame a 3-0 deficit with a pair of third-period goals. Washington lost 4-1 at home against the New York Rangers, ending its brief winning streak at two games. Overall, the Caps have lost five of seven games (2-5-0)

After leading the league in goals last season for the ninth time (extending his NHL record), Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is likely to move into sixth place on the all-time list very soon. He scored 48 goals last season – tied with David Pastrnak for most in the NHL. Due to the truncated season, it’s unlikely Ovechkin reaches 750 career goals this season – but he could reach the Top 5. Ovechkin has five goals this season but has not scored one in four straight games.

On Saturday, the Devils announced that 22-year-old Nico Hischier was named the team’s captain, succeeding defenseman Andy Greene, who wore the “C” for five seasons until being traded to the Islanders on Feb. 16, 2020. Hischier is now the youngest captain in the NHL. Oilers captain Connor McDavid (24 years old) held that distinction prior to Saturday.

WHAT: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Devils stream stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – T.J. Oshie

Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson

Conor Sheary – Lars Eller – Richard Panik

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Brenden Dillon – John Carlson

Zdeno Chara – Justin Schultz

Dmitri Orlov – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Craig Anderson

DEVILS

Jesper Bratt – Nico Hischier – Kyle Palmieri

Andreas Johnsson – Jack Hughes – Travis Zajac

Yegor Sharangovich – Pavel Zacha – Janne Kuokkanen

Miles Wood – Michael McLeod – Nathan Bastian

Ty Smith – Damon Severson

Will Butcher – P.K. Subban

Dmitry Kulikov – Sami Vatanen

Starting goalie: Aaron Dell

NBC Sports will premiere Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey, Presented by Discover – detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick – on Sunday, February 21 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC.