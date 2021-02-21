Bruins-Flyers stream: NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. Bruins-Flyers stream pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Philadelphia and Boston met in the 2010 Winter Classic – the third iteration of the New Year’s Day Outdoor game – when the Bruins defeated the Flyers, 2-1 in overtime, at Fenway Park in Boston. Mark Recchi tied the game for the Bruins with 2:18 left in regulation followed by Marco Sturm scoring the winner 1:57 into the extra session.

After a 10-day pause (4 games postponed), the Flyers got back on the ice on Thursday, hosting the Rangers, and falling 3-2 in a shootout, despite Nicolas Aube-Kubel scoring 59 seconds into the game and Joel Farabee tying the game with 1:14 left in regulation. Carter Hart stopped 31 of 33 shots. Philadelphia went 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Flyers played without six players who remain on the COVID Protocol list and will not travel for this game: Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Jakub Voracek, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Justin Braun

The Bruins are also coming off a Thursday loss after dropping a 3-2 affair to New Jersey. The B’s have had three games postponed recently, a two-game set against Buffalo earlier this month due to COVID issues within the Sabres organization, and a game against the Devils this past Monday as a result of New Jersey’s schedule.

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

WHERE: Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course — Stateline, Nevada

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Mike Tirico, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher, Rutledge Wood

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie –Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

Anders Bjork – Jack Studnicka – Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon – Charlie McAvoy

Urho Vaakanainen – Brandon Carlo

John Moore – Connor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

FLYERS

James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Joel Farabee

Michael Raffl – Kevin Hayes – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Connor Bunnaman– Nolan Patrick – David Kase

Samuel Morin – Andy Andreoff – Maxim Sushko

Ivan Provorov – Philippe Myers

Travis Sanheim – Shayne Gostisbehere

Robert Hagg – Erik Gustafsson

Starting goalie: Carter Hart