Bruins-Flyers stream: NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 21, 2021, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. Bruins-Flyers stream pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Philadelphia and Boston met in the 2010 Winter Classic – the third iteration of the New Year’s Day Outdoor game – when the Bruins defeated the Flyers, 2-1 in overtime, at Fenway Park in Boston. Mark Recchi tied the game for the Bruins with 2:18 left in regulation followed by Marco Sturm scoring the winner 1:57 into the extra session.

After a 10-day pause (4 games postponed), the Flyers got back on the ice on Thursday, hosting the Rangers, and falling 3-2 in a shootout, despite Nicolas Aube-Kubel scoring 59 seconds into the game and Joel Farabee tying the game with 1:14 left in regulation. Carter Hart stopped 31 of 33 shots. Philadelphia went 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Flyers played without six players who remain on the COVID Protocol list and will not travel for this game: Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Jakub Voracek, Scott Laughton, Oskar Lindblom, Justin Braun

The Bruins are also coming off a Thursday loss after dropping a 3-2 affair to New Jersey. The B’s have had three games postponed recently, a two-game set against Buffalo earlier this month due to COVID issues within the Sabres organization, and a game against the Devils this past Monday as a result of New Jersey’s schedule.

[PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course — Stateline, Nevada
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Tirico, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher, Rutledge Wood
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Nick RitchieCharlie CoyleCraig Smith
Anders BjorkJack StudnickaJake DeBrusk
Trent FredericSean KuralyChris Wagner

Jeremy LauzonCharlie McAvoy
Urho VaakanainenBrandon Carlo
John MooreConnor Clifton

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

FLYERS
James van RiemsdykSean Couturier – Joel Farabee
Michael RafflKevin Hayes – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Connor BunnamanNolan Patrick – David Kase
Samuel MorinAndy Andreoff – Maxim Sushko

Ivan ProvorovPhilippe Myers
Travis SanheimShayne Gostisbehere
Robert HaggErik Gustafsson

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

