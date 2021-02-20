Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports presents the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe this weekend on NBC, beginning with Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche facing Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday at 3 p.m. ET (live stream), and Kevin Hayes and the Philadelphia Flyers against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (live stream). Both games will take place on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort Golf Course.

0 – Losses for Alain Vigneault coached teams in NHL outdoor games (3-0-0).

1 – Goal shy of 300 Brad Marchand sits for his career entering this weekend. He has scored once in his only outdoor game appearance (2019 Winter Classic).

3 – Number of players born in France who have played in an NHL outdoor game. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Avalanche will take part in his third this weekend, joining Cristobal Huet and Xavier Ouellet.

3 – Career outdoor game goals by Tyler Toffoli and Eric Fehr, the most of any NHL players. Toffoli scored all three of his during last season’s Stadium Series game against the Avalanche.

4 – NHL outdoor game participants in the last four seasons that have played in the Stanley Cup Final later that season (Penguins, Stadium Series, 2017; Capitals, Stadium Series, 2018; Bruins, Winter Classic, 2019; Stars, Winter Classic, 2020). The Flyers went on to the Cup Final in 2010 after playing in that season’s Winter Classic.

4 – Most outdoor game wins by a goaltender, held by Henrik Lundqvist. The King is 4-0-0 in his career.

5 – Number of teams that have played an NHL outdoor game in consecutive seasons. The Avalanche took part in the 2020 Stadium Series game at the Air Force Academy. The Blackhawks (2013-14, 2016-17), Kings (2013-14, 2014-15), Red Wings (2015-16, 2016-17) and Maple Leafs (2016-17, 2017-18) have also done so.

7 – Most goals by a team in an NHL outdoor game (Rangers vs. Devils, 2014 Stadium Series).

7 – NHL outdoor games that went to overtime. Five were decided in overtime, two in the shootout.

7 – James van Riemsdyk’s career outdoor game total when he suits up Sunday against the Bruins. He will take the NHL lead among players for outdoor games played, passing Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews, and Brent Seabrook (6).

11 – Most shots on goal in a single outdoor game, held by Rene Bourque (2011 Heritage Classic). NBC Sports’ Patrick Sharp is second with 10 (2015 Winter Classic).

12 – NHL outdoor games decided by a one-goal.

13 – Different states (plus Washington D.C.) have hosted an NHL outdoor game.

16 – Outdoor game wins by the team that scored first (16-9-5).

17 – Wins by the road team in NHL outdoor games (17-9-4).

22 years, 192 days – Carter Hart’s age on Sunday, which would make him the youngest goaltender to play in an NHL outdoor game.

26 – NHL teams that will have participated in an outdoor game after the Golden Knights take on the Avalanche.

32 – Number of NHL outdoor games after this weekend’s NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.

836 – Number of players and coaches who have participated in the NHL’s 30 outdoor games to date (719 skaters, 82 goaltenders, 35 coaches).

NBC Sports will premiere Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey, Presented by Discover – detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick – on Sunday, February 21 at 5 p.m. ET on NBC.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.