Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Fun read on how NHL ice czar Dan Craig helped out on “Mystery, Alaska,” and how the movie inspired the outdoor hockey craze: “If you ask the question, ‘Can we do this?’ Whatever [this] is, I’m always going to say yes.” [NHL.com]

• The Coyotes are holding out hope to find a way to be one of the first teams to play a game in Mexico “That’s something that is very top of mind for me,” said team President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez, “because I just think that the international expansion into Latin America, into Mexico, is an incredible opportunity. And you’ve seen it in the NBA, you’ve seen it in the NFL, you’ve seen it in Major League Baseball. I think the NHL has an opportunity to do that and we want to be at the forefront.”. [Arizona Republic]

• Carter Hart used the Flyers’ COVID break to work on his four-ball juggling skills. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Canada 2022 Olympic GM Doug Armstrong says his staff has already come up with “10 or 11 locks” for the roster that may go to Beijing next year. [TSN]

• A known hockey nerd, Mark Scheifele continues his work on turning himself into a multifaceted weapon for the Jets. [Sportsnet]

• Which players should the Golden Knights target at this year’s trade deadline? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• A good look at why the Capitals defense has been much better than many think. [Japers’ Rink]

• This is a detailed examination of the Predators and how to turn the franchise around. [On the Forecheck]

• Will Butcher‘s play for the Devils has allowed him to stay in the lineup. [Pucks and Pitchforks]

Taking over Tahoe 😎 pic.twitter.com/N37m8wuEcD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 18, 2021

• Roster decisions loom for Rob Blake when Andreas Athanasiou and Blake Lizotte return for the Kings. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Connor McDavid, the Alex Galcnenyuk trade are among the fantasy hockey nuggets to pay attention to this week. [Rotoworld]

• Flames head coach Geoff Ward was not happy with his team after Wednesday’s loss: “It’s time for us to start giving a s— about it.” [Calgary Sun]

• After a break, the Canadiens face 41 games in the next 76 days. [Habs Inside Out]

• Finally healthy, Olli Juolevi is making an impact on the Canucks’ blue line. [Pass it to Bulis]

• Interesting read on this generation of defensemen and how the positions has evolved. [The Score]

• The ECHL’s Brampton Beast announce they have ceased operations after seven seasons. [Beast]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.