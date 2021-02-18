Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• A lingering injury kept Erik Karlsson out of the Sharks’ lineup Monday. The defenseman hopes to return Thursday night. “Hopefully it’s not going to be something that’s going to stick with me,” he said. [Mercury News]

• Something to watch for on during Saturday’s Avalanche-Golden Knights outdoor game: “In the first intermission, the focus will move from the NHL-regulation size rink on the par-5 18th hole to the lakeside par-3 17th hole of the iconic Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. The One Million Dollar Hole-in-One Challenge presented by Bridgestone will feature Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon‘s attempt to relive a memorable moment from the same spot – Avalanche GM and Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Sakic’s hole-in-one in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe in 2011. If MacKinnon makes an ace to match Sakic’s feat a decade ago, the NHL will donate $1 million to the NHL/NHLPA Learn to Play program.” (The spot will be pre-taped.) [NHL.com]

• The Stars are used to postponed games this season. Could the current power outages across the state see the team play “home” games outside of Dallas? [Dallas Morning News]

• If the Maple Leafs are to go anywhere, they’ll need Frederik Andersen on top of his game. [Sportsnet]

• Taking an analytical look at each of the NHL’s four divisions through a month of play. [Rotoworld]

• The AHL team in Palm Springs is expected to be ready to go for the 2022-23 season. [NBC Palm Springs]

Today is a good day.

The checkup with the doctor this morning reaffirmed what I’ve been feeling last few weeks, everything looking great. It energized me so much I had to go out for a run (FYI, I’m not a runner)

Today is a good day! 😃👍🏻#Stepbystep pic.twitter.com/AXrZzMDbts — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) February 17, 2021

• Not much has gone right for the Senators, but Artem Zub has been a bright spot. [TSN]

• Jets coach Paul Maurice on the lack of fans: “Playing is way more fun than not playing, but it’s way off, playing without fans. It’s not nearly as much fun. It’s not nearly as exciting. If there were never any fans in the building, I’m not quite sure how excited you would be to do this job. It’s kind of mechanical a little bit. There is not that energy, that juice, that excitement.” [Winnipeg Sun]

• Brandon Davison’s NHL career has been quite a nomadic journey. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Should the Predators decide to sell, a look at which centers could help fill the Rangers’ hole down the middle. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• On Doug Wilson‘s future in San Jose: “His long-term success is undoubtedly evident. He is the architect behind one of the most consistent franchises in hockey. But his work never resulted in a Stanley Cup that likely should have made its way to the Bay Area at least once in this 20-year period. At this point, he is hanging onto his old philosophies at the expense of the team’s future.” [Blades of Teal]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.