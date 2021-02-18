How ‘underdog’ Team USA triumphed for gold at 1960 Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before the “Miracle on Ice,” another group of unheralded American hockey players won gold at the Winter Olympics.

During the 1960 Games, the U.S. men’s team brought the country its first Olympic gold medal in hockey with a perfect 7-0-0 record, besting Canada and the Soviet Union along the way.

NBC Sports’ Doc Emrick caught up with John Mayasich, Bill Clearly, Weldy Olson, Dick Meredith, and Jack McCartan, who was voted Best Goaltender of the tournament, to discuss their historic feat.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.