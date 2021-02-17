Thursday’s Stars-Lightning game postponed due to Texas power outage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL has announced that Thursday’s game between the Stars and Lightning in Dallas has been postponed.

A large winter storm has cause significant power outages across Texas and already forced Stars games against the Predators earlier this week to be postponed.

Make-up dates for all three games will be announced at a later time.

The snowy conditions and cold temperatures have seen wind chills below 0 degrees Fahrenheit, putting a strain on the state’s power grid. Millions of residents are without power and more snow is expected Wednesday.

These graphics depict the next 3 day snowfall and ice accumulation potential. Several inches of snow has already fallen in the TX panhandle, and 1-2 inches more is possible. Swaths of a half inch of ice will be possible in the red areas from TX to MS & the Mid-Atl. pic.twitter.com/uvxvFI1yFR — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 17, 2021

Wednesday’s NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center has been postponed.

The Stars and Lightning are currently scheduled to play Saturday night in Dallas.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.