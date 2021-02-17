Thursday’s Stars-Lightning game postponed due to Texas power outage

By Sean LeahyFeb 17, 2021, 10:53 AM EST
The NHL has announced that Thursday’s game between the Stars and Lightning in Dallas has been postponed.

A large winter storm has cause significant power outages across Texas and already forced Stars games against the Predators earlier this week to be postponed.

Make-up dates for all three games will be announced at a later time.

The snowy conditions and cold temperatures have seen wind chills below 0 degrees Fahrenheit, putting a strain on the state’s power grid. Millions of residents are without power and more snow is expected Wednesday.

Wednesday’s NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center has been postponed.

The Stars and Lightning are currently scheduled to play Saturday night in Dallas.

