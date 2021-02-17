Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Teammates gave A.J. Quetta, the Massachusetts teen who was injured during a Jan. 26 game, a guard of honor as he left hospital en route to a rehab center in Georgia. [NBC 10 Boston]
• The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association will play Dream Gap Tour games in Chicago March 6 and March 7. The March 6 game will air on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET. [On Her Turf]
• Building a hockey rink and surrounding structures on a golf course was a unique challenge for the NHL ahead of this weekend’s outdoor games in Lake Tahoe. [NHL.com]
• NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on points percentage possibly coming into play to determine final standings this season: “I mean, I think either is possible. It’ll all depend on the circumstances at the time we have to make those decisions as to what the best decision is. I know people want definitive answers on what is your plan if ‘X’ happens; well, tell me what ‘X’ is and when that happens, and tell you what our plan is. I think we do have to have that flexibility to make those decisions.” [ESPN]
• If there move is there to be made, should Ken Holland upgrade his goaltending? [Oilers Nation]
• A look at 2021 NHL draft prospect Owen Power and Canucks rookie Nils Hoglander. [Rotoworld]
• Sharks employee Mohamed Fofana has created another unique jersey design, this time for Black History Month. [NHL.com]
• The same issues keep hindering the Flames as we hit the quarter mark off the 2020-21 NHL season. [TSN]
• Neal Pionk has excelled under the radar on the Jets’ blue line. [Sportsnet]
• How long can the Panthers keep up this very strong start? [Spector’s Hockey]
• The extended Devils’ off-season allowed P.K. Subban plenty of time to think about the state of the world. [The Hockey News]
• John Hynes is running out of excuses to help the Predators turn around their season. [On the Forecheck]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.