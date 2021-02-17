Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Anson Carter, and Dominic Moore break down the Penguins new hires and their biggest needs. They discuss Chicago’s hot start and how the Blackhawks have been the biggest surprise in the early part of the season. They preview the outdoor games in Lake Tahoe this weekend and reflect on their favorite outdoor game memories.

Start-7:35 – What moves do the Penguins have to make?

7:35-13:35 – Patrik Laine‘s emergence in Columbus

13:35-17:45 – Blackhawks surprising start to the season

17:45-21:35 – Lake Tahoe preview and favorite outdoor game memories

21:35-End – Doc Emrick documentary and favorite Doc memories

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports