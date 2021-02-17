Jets-Oilers stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyFeb 17, 2021, 9:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Jets and Oilers wrap up a two-game set in Edmonton on the heels of their back-and-forth encounter on Monday night. Winnipeg jumped out to a 4-1 lead, before the Oilers stormed back, scoring four of the next five goals, tying the game 5-5. Jets captain Blake Wheeler scored the game winner when he re-directed Josh Morrissey’s one-time past Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen with 13:38 left in regulation.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid added a pair of assists in defeat but pulled to within one point of the 500-mark for his career. If he reaches that mark Wednesday night, he’ll match Sidney Crosby for the eighth-fewest games needed to reach 500 points.

McDavid (30 pts) and Leon Draisaitl (26 pts) currently rank 1-2 in scoring this season. Monday night against the Jets, McDavid registered his 145th multi-point game of his career (ninth this season), while Draisaitl was held off the scoresheet for the second time in the last three games following a 10-game point streak. Including McDavid and Draisaitl, seven of the league’s top-eight point producers reside in the all-Canadian North Division.

Newly acquired Jets winger Pierre-Luc Dubois has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury but is currently with the
team on its four-game road trip. Dubois tweaked something in Thursday’s game against Ottawa. He was able to the finish the game and felt fine. He was pulled from Friday’s practice with lower body tightness. Dubois, who was acquired from Columbus on Jan. 23 in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic, has zero points in two games with the Jets.

WHAT: Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers
WHERE: Rogers Place
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Jets-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

JETS
Andrew CoppMark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler
Kyle ConnorPaul StastnyNikolaj Ehlers
Mathieu PerreaultAdam LowryMason Appleton
Kristian VesalainenJansen HarkinsTrevor Lewis

Josh Morrissey – Tucker Poolman
Derek Forbert – Neal Pionk
Nathan BeaulieuDylan DeMelo

Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

OILERS
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi
Dominik Kahun – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto
Devin ShoreKyle TurrisAlex Chiasson
Tyler Ennis – Jujhar Khaira – Josh Archibald

Darnell NurseTyson Barrie
Kris RussellAdam Larsson
Slater KoekkoekEvan Bouchard

Starting goalie: Mike Smith

NBC Sports will premiere Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey, Presented by Discover – detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick – on Sunday, February 21 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into coverage of the NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe featuring the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

