Jets-Oilers stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Jets and Oilers wrap up a two-game set in Edmonton on the heels of their back-and-forth encounter on Monday night. Winnipeg jumped out to a 4-1 lead, before the Oilers stormed back, scoring four of the next five goals, tying the game 5-5. Jets captain Blake Wheeler scored the game winner when he re-directed Josh Morrissey’s one-time past Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen with 13:38 left in regulation.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid added a pair of assists in defeat but pulled to within one point of the 500-mark for his career. If he reaches that mark Wednesday night, he’ll match Sidney Crosby for the eighth-fewest games needed to reach 500 points.

McDavid (30 pts) and Leon Draisaitl (26 pts) currently rank 1-2 in scoring this season. Monday night against the Jets, McDavid registered his 145th multi-point game of his career (ninth this season), while Draisaitl was held off the scoresheet for the second time in the last three games following a 10-game point streak. Including McDavid and Draisaitl, seven of the league’s top-eight point producers reside in the all-Canadian North Division.

Newly acquired Jets winger Pierre-Luc Dubois has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury but is currently with the

team on its four-game road trip. Dubois tweaked something in Thursday’s game against Ottawa. He was able to the finish the game and felt fine. He was pulled from Friday’s practice with lower body tightness. Dubois, who was acquired from Columbus on Jan. 23 in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic, has zero points in two games with the Jets.

WHAT: Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers

WHERE: Rogers Place

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Jets-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

JETS

Andrew Copp – Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor – Paul Stastny – Nikolaj Ehlers

Mathieu Perreault – Adam Lowry – Mason Appleton

Kristian Vesalainen – Jansen Harkins – Trevor Lewis

Josh Morrissey – Tucker Poolman

Derek Forbert – Neal Pionk

Nathan Beaulieu – Dylan DeMelo

Starting goalie: Connor Hellebuyck

OILERS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi

Dominik Kahun – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto

Devin Shore – Kyle Turris – Alex Chiasson

Tyler Ennis – Jujhar Khaira – Josh Archibald

Darnell Nurse – Tyson Barrie

Kris Russell – Adam Larsson

Slater Koekkoek – Evan Bouchard

Starting goalie: Mike Smith

