Blackhawks-Red Wings stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These Original Six teams will meet for the fourth of eight times this regular season and second matchup in three days after Chicago won at Detroit on Monday night, 3-2, in overtime. The Blackhawks surrendered a two-goal lead in that one when the Red Wings tied things up in the third period, but Dominik Kubalik put home the winner, 4:43 into the extra session.

Patrick Kane has achieved plenty of milestones in his career. The 32-year old has eclipsed the 1,000-point mark and the 600-assist mark, doing both last season. He is now nearing 400 career goals as he currently sits on 396. Kane is also nearing the 1,000 games milestone as he currently has played 990 games and, barring any issues/schedule changes, will hit the 1,000th game mark on March 7th against the Tampa Bay Lightning (on NBCSN).

Alex DeBrincat and Kubalik are second and third on the team (behind Kane) in points, with 16 and 14, respectively. DeBrincat, who is two years removed from a 41-goal season, leads the team with eight goals, including six in the last six games. Kubalik scored twice on Monday, including the OT winner.

The Red Wings power play has been a weak spot for the team all year as they are converting on just 7.6% of their power-plays this season (4-for-53). This is the second worst power play in the NHL, ranking above only Minnesota who are converting at 7.1%. Detroit has not scored on the power play since Tyler Bertuzzi did so against Dallas on January 28th (0-for-26 on power play in last nine games).

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Mike Tirico, Eddie Olczyk

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane

Lucas Wallmark – Dylan Strome – Dominik Kubalik

Philipp Kurashev – Carl Soderberg – Mattias Janmark

Ryan Carpenter – David Kampf – Reese Johnson

Duncan Keith – Ian Mitchell

Nikita Zadorov – Nicolas Beaudin

Adam Boqvist – Lucas Carlsson

Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen

RED WINGS

Filip Zadina – Dylan Larkin – Mathias Brome

Bobby Ryan – Robby Fabbri – Anthony Mantha

Valtteri Filppula – Vladislav Namestnikov – Sam Gagner

Frans Nielsen – Luke Glendening – Adam Erne

Jon Merrill – Filip Hronek

Marc Staal – Troy Stecher

Patrik Nemeth – Christian Djoss

Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss

