• Hall of Famer Ken Dryden on today’s goaltenders: “The NHL has attempted to make a goalie’s equipment smaller. It has won small battles. It can create precise measurements for leg pads and gloves. But it has been annihilated in the bigger war. Employing the principle that equipment is intended to protect the body, not the net, the NHL could also introduce regulations on the allowable length of leg pads, factoring in the different heights of goalies and limiting the maximum pad height to five or six inches from the point of the knee cap, so the five-hole would have to be covered by the body, not the equipment.” [The Atlantic]

• This weekend’s NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe games (Sat. and Sun. 3 p.m. ET, NBC) could lead to other unique venues playing host in the future. [NHL.com]

• Why points percentage will be important to keep track of this season. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• While New York State has allowed sporting venues to allow spectators in later this month, it remains unclear when Nassau Coliseum will open its doors to Islanders fans. [NY Hockey Now]

• The secrets to Duncan Keith‘s longevity with the Blackhawks. [ESPN]

• Sidney Crosby‘s leads the encouraging signs of a Penguins turnaround. [Pensburgh]

• One area of concern about Bo Horvat‘s game has been on the defensive side of the ice. [Canucks Army]

• Despite his name appearing in the rumor milll, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin does not have any plans to trade Victor Mete. [TSN]

• How Hilary Knight Is building a future for women’s hockey. [SportTechie]

• Chris Drury will serve as GM of the U.S. entry at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia in May. [USA Hockey]

