Finally, some good news.

Aquarius season comes to a merciful end this week as the Sun enters Pisces. Like Aquarius season, a Pisces period can be a time of a lot of clashing and hot emotions, but it’s also an opportunity for growth. Unlike Aquarius’, Pisces’ tend to quantify their creativity with purpose and evolution more than ideas.

That could mean a manifestation of everything teams have worked on in the first five weeks of the season; Mercury retrograde comes to an end as well, leaving a shadow period that promises mayhem, too.

Stat Leaders

Connor McDavid: 30 points, 21 assists (Capricorn)

Auston Matthews: 13 goals (Virgo)

Tyler Myers: 35 PIM (Aquarius)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: .933 Save % (Leo)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Not that anyone expected them to be bad, but the Bruins have a lot of early pleasant surprises.

Horoscope: The Mars Taurus period has just a couple short weeks left. Use the rest of it to focus on defensiveness.

Do: Stick to your roots Don’t: Get carried away

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

The Sabres played their first game of February this week.

Horoscope: This week’s first quarter moon on Friday will have a strong affect on those with Sagittarius in any of their big three.

Do: Ease into it Don’t: Too much too soon

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Capitals have had a rough go of it with four consecutive losses.

Horoscope: The moon aligns with Mars in Taurus on Tuesday night. They could use some symmetry.

Do: Chemistry Don’t: Ignore defensive woes

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The Rangers offense has hit a standstill.

Horoscope: There’s a few short weeks of Aquarius sun and Venus seasons left, take the time to work on creativity.

Do: Offensive cohesiveness Don’t: Spiral

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Gemini Mat Barzal has been playing some of his best hockey lately.

Horoscope: Aquarius season is all about open-mindedness, something the Islanders can keep using to hype up the offense.

Do: Offensive pace Don’t: Weaknesses

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio

The Devils are hoping to be back in action this week.

Horoscope: There’s not much to report, and it’s a slow week for Scorpios.

Do: Safety Don’t: Take risks

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Flyers haven’t been in action for a bit and they’re still supposed to go to Lake Tahoe.

Horoscope: Saturn squares with Taurus Uranus late this week, one of just three times this year; could be a sign of an unexpected twist.

Do: Health and safety Don’t: Rush

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Taurus Ron Hextall took over as Penguins GM last week.

Horoscope: It’s a mostly comfortable season for Taurus’ and boring for Leos. Not much room for drama, and yet.

Do: Extend leads Don’t: Keep giving up goals x3

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

It hasn’t been a good Aquarius season for the Red Wings home sign.

Horoscope: The Red Wings aren’t boring at least, a hallmark of Aquarius’.

Do: Keep growing Don’t: Hastiness

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

Nothing has slowed down for the Lightning since a year ago.

Horoscope: This week’s Gemini moon is a solid opportunity for a relaxing, fun period to explore creativity.

Do: Everything that’s been working Don’t: Slow down

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

Virgo Sergei Bobrovsky has been a bit shaky despite some success.

Horoscope: The first quarter moon should boost some Virgo energy.

Do: Embrace the success Don’t: Ignore flaws

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer

Aquarius Ryan Dzingel joined the fold from Ottawa early this week.

Horoscope: It’s a slow time for Cancers, but the Canes’ secondary sign in Aquarius is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

Do: Get chemistry going Don’t: Be stagnant

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

The Predators haven’t had a great start anywhere, but especially their showings against the Red Wings this past week.

Horoscope: The quarter moon in Gemini usually isn’t the best energy for Geminis.

Do: Get the offense going Don’t: Lose track

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

The Stars haven’t seemed to find a rhythm all year.

Horoscope: This upcoming quarter moon is pretty boom or bust, and the Stars haven’t been able to find consistency on either end quite yet.

Do: Consistency Don’t: Fall behind

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Scorpio Patrick Kane is having a Hart type campaign.

Horoscope: The Aries moon this week will have a theme of new beginnings. Maybe the young players will keep performing well.

Do: Young excitement Don’t: Impatience

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

Aries Patrik Laine has been polarizing in every way since joining the Blue Jackets.

Horoscope: This would usually be a boring week for Cancers but drama never evades the Blue Jackets.

Do: Laine Don’t: Be boring

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

The Wild hasn’t played in two weeks now.

Horoscope: The Wild is still just looking to get healthy.

Do: Protocols Don’t: Do too much.

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

The Blues just finished up seven consecutive games with the Coyotes.

Horoscope: Usually there’s nothing mundane about Aries and this has been a slow period for Cancers, so a series against the same team made perfect sense.

Do: Change of scenery Don’t: Get boring

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

The Coyotes have to be thrilled to see anyone new soon.

Horoscope: Pisces Conor Garland has been playing pretty well. This is a rare week without much Leo action, follow the water sign.

Do: New opponents Don’t: Fall into a trap

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

Aries Logan Couture is had a solid campaign.

Horoscope: A bold Aries moon could be just what the Sharks need to get a jumpstart this week.

Do: Creativity Don’t: Fall back

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

Sagittarius Marc-Andre Fleury has seized the net.

Horoscope: The end of Aquarius season could spell more good things for the Golden Knights.

Do: Keep the pace Don’t: Drama

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

Cancer John Gibson has been one of the few positives.

Horoscope: The start of Pisces season spells more good news for Gibson as a water sign, but not much else.

Do: John Gibson Don’t: Let the offense keep falling

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

Things haven’t gone well for Aquarius goalie Jonathan Quick.

Horoscope: The slow season for Libras doesn’t have much action for the Kings. Create your own story.

Do: Enjoy positives when they come Don’t: Let the goalie situation fester

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Once the Avalanche recover from injuries, the rest of the league should be scared.

Horoscope: Scorpios could see a fortunate quarter moon at the end of the week, and the Avalanche sure need it.

Do: Recover Don’t: Rush

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Things have gotten messy for the Canucks as the defense continues to struggle.

Horoscope: Last week’s new moon was one of conflict, but the good news is the astrological world isn’t pulling Libras or Cancers too harshly right now. The bad news is, still a lack of direction.

Do: Get on track Don’t: Future declarations

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Aquarius goalie Jacob Markstrom has played really well.

Horoscope: The Flames should be looking forward to a Pisces season they can spread their wings a bit and get some creativity flowing.

Do: Move the offense Don’t: Rely too heavily on goaltending

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Capricorn Connor McDavid still leads the league in essentially everything.

Horoscope: Edmonton is starting to find a bit of a flow, and that’s bound to happen when a fixed sign Leo like Leon Draisaitl is vibing during Aquarius season. Regroup a bit heading into the change.

Do: McDavid and Draisaitl, obviously Don’t: Lose direction

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Bad luck Cancer Pierre-Luc Dubois has already been injured.

Horoscope: An Aries moon always leads to urges to make drastic changes. Winnipeg already has done some of that, so don’t try to do too much before adjusting now.

Do: Patience Don’t: Shake up too much

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Gemini goalie Matt Murray hasn’t had it easy.

Horoscope: If a dramatic 6-5 overtime win over Toronto after trailing 5-1 isn’t a welcome to Pisces season I don’t know what is.

Do: Fun? Excitement? Don’t: Ignore goalie issues

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

Taurus duo Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson have continued to play excellent hockey since joining the Habs.

Horoscope: This season was always going to be tough for fixed signs, and the Canadiens are dealing with the majority of two of them. An Aquarius exit could get them past this current wall.

Do: Keep the faith Don’t: Let the wall grow

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

The Leafs suffered a dramatic loss to the Senators on Monday night but still are keeping pace in the North.

Horoscope: The quarter moon in Gemini this week forms a square with the newly-Pisces entered sun on Friday, which could indicate there’s some stress to come.

Do: Keep improving Don’t: Get comfortable

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.