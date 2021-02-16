As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force postponements, more NHL schedule changes were announced on Tuesday.

One interesting note is that a second game has now been rescheduled for after the league’s original regular season end date of May 8. The Devils-Flyers game that was to take place this past weekend will now be Monday, May 10, joining the already rescheduled 2020 Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Stars and Lightning.

Here is the latest slew of NHL schedule changes which affects two of the four divisions:

• New Jersey at Washington, originally scheduled for March 7, is now Sunday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET

• Minnesota at San Jose, originally scheduled for April 23, is now Monday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET

• Minnesota at Colorado, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, is now Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

• Colorado at Arizona, originally scheduled for Feb. 25, is now Friday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

• Arizona at Los Angeles, originally scheduled for April 23, is now Wednesday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET

• New Jersey at Boston, originally scheduled for Feb. 15, is now Sunday, March 7 at 5 p.m. ET

• Washington at Philadelphia, originally scheduled for April 27, is now Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

• NY Islanders at New Jersey, originally scheduled for April 27, is now Sunday, March 14 at 5 p.m. ET

• Washington at Buffalo, originally scheduled for Feb. 11, is now Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET

• Anaheim at Colorado, originally scheduled for March 31, is now Tuesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET

• Arizona at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, is now Tuesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET

• Arizona at Anaheim, originally scheduled for March 16, is now Saturday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET

• NY Rangers at Washington, originally scheduled for Feb. 21, is now Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET

• NY Islanders at Philadelphia, originally scheduled for April 25, is now Monday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET

• St. Louis at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Feb. 11, is now Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET

• Anaheim at St. Louis, originally scheduled for March 27, is now Sunday, March 28 at 5 p.m. ET

• Arizona at Colorado, originally scheduled for Feb. 9, is now Wednesday, March 31 at 9:30 p.m. ET

• Washington at Buffalo, originally scheduled for Feb. 13, is now Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET

• Minnesota at St. Louis, originally scheduled for April 11, is now Saturday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET

• Boston at Washington, originally scheduled for April 10, is now Sunday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET

• Arizona at Colorado, originally scheduled for Feb. 11, is now Monday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET

• St. Louis at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Feb. 9, is now Monday, April 12 at 8 p.m. ET

• Arizona at Minnesota, originally scheduled for Feb. 7, is now Wednesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET

• Colorado at St. Louis, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, is now Wednesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET

• Minnesota at Los Angeles, originally scheduled for Feb. 13, is now Friday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET

• New Jersey at Philadelphia, originally scheduled for Feb. 11, is now Sunday, April 25 at 6 p.m. ET

• NY Islanders at Washington, originally scheduled for March 15, is now Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET

• Philadelphia at New Jersey, originally scheduled for April 1, is now Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET

• New Jersey at Philadelphia, originally scheduled for Feb. 13, is now Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET

There are more NHL schedule changes to come. Six other postponed games will have makeup dates announced at a later time. The league also moved up Sunday’s Capitals-Rangers game from 7 p.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET.

